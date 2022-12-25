THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday, December 25, 2022, 10:49



Two days of the 2022 Christmas Lottery draw have already passed, but the euphoria of the prizes still floods thousands of corners of Spain. The balls that came out at the Teatro Real distributed millions of euros throughout Spain, 4.4 in the Region of Murcia. With the Gordo prize, but there are other numbers that have also brightened Christmas for many Spaniards. Now it is your turn to check if your ticket has also been awarded in the Extraordinary Draw on December 22 of this year. And you can do it through THE TRUTH.

Thanks to the internet and new technologies, checking if a tenth of the 2022 Christmas Lottery has been awarded is easier and faster than ever. You no longer have to wait for those endless lists to be published or go to the nearest administration. LA VERDAD offers a very simple and intuitive search engine that leaves the answer at the click of a button. Simply enter the number you wish to review in the corresponding box and then the user will be automatically redirected to a page to find out if they have been awarded or not, and, where appropriate, the money that will be received.

Of course, if you opt for a more traditional format, the official results lists of State Lotteries and Bets are also available. And you can also find them on the web THE TRUTH in PDF format: both to view it on screen or, if you prefer, you can print it on paper to analyze it more comfortably.

Obviously, the dream of every Spaniard who tries his luck is to wear the ticket that has the number of El Gordo from the Christmas Lottery printed on it. It is the great prize not only of the Christmas Lottery, but of all the draws of the year: up to 400,000 euros can be won with a tenth. Of course, the rest of the prizes also have a good booty associated with them. The second distributes around a third, 125,000 euros. The third, 50,000 euros. And the two rooms, 20,000 euros each. The fifths, which will go to up to eight numbers, are assigned 6,000 euros for each tenth.

How much does Treasury take from the prize?



After enjoying the joy and euphoria for being awarded in the most special draw of the year, there is a question that assails all the lucky ones on this December 22: how much does the Treasury take? It is, obviously, another winner of the Christmas Lottery. The one that repeats every year, in fact.

The money that goes to the Treasury has been maintained compared to last year, and depends on the amount of the prize. In fact, if the loot that the tenth player has does not exceed 40,000 euros, the prize is exempt from taxes, which has been the case since 2018. That is, if you have won less than that amount, you get the money in full. Therefore, only the Gordo, the second and the third prize must pay taxes, since the rest of the prizes award less than 40,000 euros to the tenth. The fourth, the next largest, distributes 20,000 euros for each ticket.

The winners of the three great prizes of the 2022 Christmas Lottery are obliged to transfer part of the money to the Tax Agency, but the 20% tax is calculated by subtracting the total of 40,000 exempt euros. Therefore, the holders of 05490 will keep 328,000 euros: the prize is 400,000 euros and the 20% tax is extracted on the remaining 360,000. Treasury takes 72,000 euros.

As for the second, which this year went to 04074 and to which a loot of 125,000 euros per ticket corresponds, the tax is calculated on 85,000 euros: €17,000 for the Tax Agency and a sum of 108,000 for the winner. Finally, the third prize subject to taxes is the one that the balls of the draw awarded to number 45250. Of the 50,000 euros, the buyer of the tenth wins 48,000, 2,000 less.

This tax, yes, should not be declared separately. The winner, when he collects the tenth, will already receive the corresponding amount with the discounted tax. The revenue from the Treasury from this draw accounts for almost a third of the annual total for State Lottery and Gambling prizes.