The Draw of the

Children’s Lottery and the money has traveled in the form of prizes all over the country. East

January 6thOn the day of the Three Kings, the event that marks the end of the Christmas festivities began around noon with the participation of the boys and girls of the Colegio de San Ildefonso, also in charge of singing the numbers for this award. If the Christmas Giveaway was a good opportunity to start the holidays with a good pinch of money to give yourself a good feast, the

Children’s Lottery enables its winners to face the January slope with extra money to cover expenses. Finding yourself lucky in this raffle is a good gift brought from the hands of Their Majesties from the East.

The two celebrations,

Three Wise Men and Lottery of the ChildThey share a date, but there is time to enjoy both on the same day. Although it was the little ones who started the day with more enthusiasm and fun when they discovered that the Three Wise Men had passed by their house and left gifts,

starting at 12.00, hope was transferred to the elderly who, with the purchase of a tenth, waited for the opportunity that chance would reward them with a juicy amount of money. From noon the draw could be followed live to instantly know if you had been the winner.

The Sorteo del Niño has clear differences with the

Christmas lottery. It is held in the Lottery and Betting Draw Room of the State of Madrid and lasts approximately half an hour. Up to six drums are placed on the stage, from each of them a number comes out of those that make up the graceful number and

the boys and girls of San Ildefonso, who are also in charge of singing the awards, announce number by figure the tenths that have been successful by showing them on tables. The output of the prizes is also different, as it is not done randomly but in descending order. The minor prizes come out first and El Gordo is left for the last. This way there is no nervousness and uncertainty of not knowing when each number is going to be found.

The prizes distributed by the Lotería del Niño



The chances of making money increase in the

Children’s Lottery prizes regarding Christmas. Refunds distribute up to 30% of the proceeds compared to 10% of the draw of December 22, when these only correspond when the last figure coincides with that of the Gordo, while the celebration of January 6 there is up to

three terminations that have a refund. These are the first minor prizes to come out, endowed with 20 euros per tenth, and once they are known, the prizes for terminations are taken. There are five endings of

two figures, which leave 400 euros to the series and 40 to the tenth. Then, we proceed to distribute the fourteen endings of

three figures awarded 1,000 euros per series and 100 per tenth; and it ends with the two endings of

four figures with prizes of 3,500 euros for each complete series and 350 to the ticket.

After the minors, it is the turn to know the main prizes of the Lotería del Niño. The first to come out was the third prize, endowed with an amount of 25,000 euros for the tenth and 250,000 euros for the series; the second prize distributes 75,000 to the tenth and 750,000 for each tenth; and the last to leave,

Fat and the most anticipated is

the first prize of 200,000 euros per tenth and a sum of 2 million to the complete series. But the distribution of money does not end here, because the Lotería del Niño also has the well-known

approximations. It is about your ticket being the number before or after the first prize, in which case you can pocket 1,200 euros to the tenth. Likewise, the second prize approximation is awarded: in this case, you will get 610 euros for each tenth.

In total the sum of money amounts to 700 million euros distributed in no less than

18,960,000 awards. Although the amount of each of them is less than what the Christmas Lottery draws, the chances of winning in the Children’s Draw are higher. It is because, out of the 100,000 numbers in each series, a total of 37,812 numbers win a prize, that is, almost 38%. Therefore, there are many more people who manage to get extra money this January 6. If you want to know if you are one of the lucky ones, you can

check your Lotería del Niño numbers to find out if you’ve been lucky.