All you have to do is buy a Rimac.

It was a brilliant move by Tesla to convince buyers in the beginning: you got free charging for life. In contrast to many of Tesla’s other ideas, this has not been widely followed, because yes, it is an expensive gift. However, now there is a manufacturer who also offers free charging.

Unfortunately, it is not a mainstream brand, but Rimac. They have joined forces with Ionity. That is not a very crazy collaboration, since Rimac’s shareholders (Porsche and Hyundai) are also in Ionity.

The result of this collaboration is that Rimac owners can charge completely free with Ionity for eight years. With a Rimac Nevera you not only have the fastest car in the world, you can also charge for free. If you don’t order a Rimac now, we don’t know what will…

All joking aside: only 150 Neveras will be built in total and they will not cover very many kilometers. Charging 10 Teslas for free for life will probably cost more than charging all Rimacs together for free.

The Nevera does have a large battery, with a capacity of 120 kWh. If you act a little normal, you can go a long way. The WLTP range is 490 km. According to Rimac, the car is not intended as a track toy, but as a ‘hyper GT’. Although the question is how many people will really drive a 1,914 hp car.

Anyway, if you are still looking for a car that can charge for free, you can now opt for a new Rimac in addition to an old Tesla. Although you have to pay at least €2 million before you can start charging for free.

What is it like to drive a Rimac? Wouter tells you this in the video below:

