For most people, running water around the caravan is a good reason to pack up and start the return journey. But apparently there are also holidaymakers who think that their caravan is too far from the water. For those people there is now an amphibious caravan from the Sealvans brand. This special caravan is also a boat at the same time.

The amphibious caravan is as simple as you would expect: it is waterproof at the bottom and an outboard motor hangs on the back (which in this case hangs inboard, but you also sometimes eat gingerbread in the afternoon). In the front of the caravan you will find the steering wheel and a throttle. In the case of the 7.5-meter caravan, you get a 50-horsepower Honda engine. The 4.2 meter version has an electric outboard motor.

You have to be able to reach a speed of 13 knots, which is about 25 km/h. Unfortunately, you are always covered when you go sailing, so sunbathing is not an option. The view to the front while sailing also seems somewhat limited to us. The rut cabin is equipped with windshield wipers, which must be quite unique for a caravan. We think it would be difficult to keep the toilet roll dry under your arm when you have to go to the toilet block.

However, the amphibious caravan offers the opportunity to camp comfortably in unique places – places where no car can come. Or maybe not: the caravan does not seem to have a mover, because we suspect that they are not waterproof. The thing cannot move independently on dry land and needs a car to get out of the water.

How much does the Sealvans amphibious caravan cost?

According to AutoEvolution the shorter version with the electric outboard motor costs about 28,000 euros. The longer version is 58,500 euros. Sealvans has a Dutch website, but it seems that the company still operates from its home country of Turkey. During your test drive you can immediately sail from the Turkish Bodrum to the Greek Kos to see where the meat from the spit is really the best.