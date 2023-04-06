Look, there they are. As announced, the entire contents of the Dutch car manufacturer Lightyear are waiting for a new owner. From now until April 24, you can make a bid on all vehicles, parts and even cleaning products from the Dutch car manufacturer. And so also on the Lightyear 0. Currently, between 2,500 and 5,000 euros are offered for the solar cars.

We are curious who will make an offer. And whether people will offer really well. There will probably be some collectors who want something nice for the collection, but will there also be other car manufacturers who are curious about the technology? Because as a car for the daily kilometers it is basically of no use to you; the cars are not street legal.

The auction consists of a few lots that can be identified as cars. They stand on four wheels and are quite complete. For example, there are two camouflaged examples that were used for test work, the two cars that drove around with Dutch license plates, a prototype that is not much more than a tubular frame and a show model that cannot exceed 20 km/h.

Which Lightyear solar car should you buy?

The Lightyear 0, which once had license plate ‘P-305-TR’, is up for auction. This copy was once legally allowed on public roads, but according to the license plate, this vehicle has now been scrapped. But you may be able to get it back on license plate. The other street-legal Lightyear had registration number ‘P-370-TT’ and that would be good development car 15 can be.

There are also a lot of half vehicles, for example those used in crash tests or separate bodies. You can bid on Recaro seats, a stack of tires, subframes, electric motors and loose tires. You can bid until at least April 24. Usually the amounts only really add up at the last minute, so keep an eye on it.

Other stuff

Actually, the entire contents of Atlas Technologies (as the Lightyear production company is officially called) are for sale. So in addition to the battery packs for the cars, you can also bid on a box of blue garbage bags, eight moss paintings and a load of keyboards. If you want a new computer screen…