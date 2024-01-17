Lightyear from Helmond showed that it is still too early for a production car that is covered from nose to tail with solar panels. That is why the Dutch company is now focusing on developing panels for other manufacturers. Let's hope that the Dutch company's panel package looks better than this construction.

A certain Omid Sadeghpou made a fold-out set of solar panels for his Tesla Model Y. Sadeghpour talks about it on Reddit. What we see above is just the first version and the creator is already working on a second version. Thank goodness, because the current version is as aerodynamic as Mercedes' F1 car from last year and is just as handsome as the Mercedes F1 car from 2012. Oh, and it weighs 75 kilos.

You gain that much range with the solar panels on the Tesla Model Y

“I can trust that I will get 30 and 100 kilometers per day,” the builder writes. This is because the solar panels on the Tesla Model Y can produce 4,000 watts. You must take into account that Sadeghpour is based on the climate of his hometown of Los Angeles. There you have an average of nine hours of sunshine per day, while in Amsterdam we have less than four hours per day.

The target price of Dartsolar is 4,000 dollars, which is approximately 3,600 euros. And then you still have to get the package to the Netherlands. And then there's the matter of other plugs. Then you get the version with the wooden construction. Later there should be a carbon fiber version that is 12 centimeters closer to the roof, which should be more favorable for aerodynamics.

Just like with solar panels on your roof, you have to calculate the return. A Tesla Model Y consumes approximately 15 kWh per 100 kilometers. If you want to charge for 100 kilometers at Fastned, you will spend 10.35 euros (0.69 euros per kWh). And much less at home. After 348 very sunny days, as a Fastned customer you have earned back the panels.