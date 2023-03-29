Are we only looking at a yoke here, or also at one joke? We never know around April 1. The Dutch company Simrep Engineering wants to release an F1-like steering wheel for sim racers soon, but as a nice extra you can also order a module with which you can mount the steering wheel in your real car. A fantastic idea for those who want an impractical steering wheel, but can’t afford a Tesla.

It sounds like an April 1 joke (and we don’t rule that out), but practically it should work. The Simrep Engineering P9XX is a modular handlebar on which you can, for example, put your own steering hub. You can mount it on your existing Thrustmaster, but you can also buy a hub that connects to your real car.

You can then buy an OBD-2 plug so that the screen on the steering wheel displays data from your car. You won’t just be able to operate the traction control or turn on the windshield wipers with the buttons on the steering wheel, but the shift indicator might work and you can probably read things like speed and temperatures.

Do you want an F1 steering wheel in your real car?

If this steering wheel can really be connected to your own car, then you have to decide for yourself whether it is a good idea. Such a half steering wheel works very well in an F1 car because the front wheels react much more directly. With a street car you have to grab the steering wheel to steer completely, and that is a bit difficult with such a steering wheel. It’s cool, we admit.

The Simrep P9XX costs 2,200 euros if you are quick. Otherwise it costs 2,449 euros. That’s a lot of money, but compared to a real F1 steering wheel, it’s a pittance again. You can also buy a sim racing steering wheel from competitor Fanatec that fits in a real BMW GT3 car. It costs about 1,000 euros less, by the way.