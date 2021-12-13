“Expected to go on sale at the end of 2021,” we wrote just after the Tesla Cybertruck was unveiled and pelted on stage. With about half of the doors on the advent calendar already open, we can reasonably say that we are moving fast towards the end of 2021. And unfortunately there is no crazy electric pickup that sprints to 100 in less than 3 seconds. Fortunately, there is a solution – and just in time to put it on your wish list. Whether this Mega Tesla Cybertruck will arrive in time for Christmas remains to be seen.

You must have been very sweet anyway if you want Santa to put these under the tree. The Mega Tesla Cybertruck costs 250 dollars, converted about 220 euros. Mega is not a value judgment from our side, by the way, but the brand of the set. Mega is the Lego counterpart of the Mattel company. You know, the ones from Hot Wheels and Matchbox. For more than 200 bucks, you get 3,283 bricks that form into a model with working doors and flaps, folding seats and functioning suspension.

The Mega Tesla Cybertruck is for sale in America

In addition, there are plenty easter eggs – it remains a Tesla. Take, for example, the cracks in the side windows. You’ll probably find the other promised jokes while building. The Mega Tesla Cybertruck can be ordered via the American site of Mattel. The shipping costs are converted about 30 euros, and since the set comes from outside the EU, you also have to take import duties and VAT into account.