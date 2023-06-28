The Volkswagen Golf has never been as powerful and fast as it is now. And yet something is missing: the sound of a six-cylinder. With a funny pipe, that four-cylinder also sounds nice, but there is very little that beats the sound of the old R32. You can now bring those times back to life with a brand new VR6 engine for your Golf. And one with 550 hp.

We recently wrote about the only latest generation Volkswagen Scirocco in America. This car was imported by HPA and also received a six-cylinder from the Canadian tuner. The same company is now starting to sell brand new 2.5-litre VR6 engines that produce around 550 hp and 745 Nm. They call the motor the VR550T.

New Chinese VR6 engines

The announcement comes just after it became clear that there are no more cars for sale in the US with a VR6. The VR6 engines that HPA sells are the so-called DDKA engines. These were built in Germany, but intended for the Chinese market and are located there in the Volkswagen Teramont. HPA replaces things like the valves, DSG clutches, intercooler, downpipe and exhaust system. Then HPA mounts large turbos to grow the power.

HPA wants to start by giving 50 seventh-generation Golf Rs a VR6 engine. You then get a ready-made Golf that looks almost standard. “Our goal is to deliver a fun, everyday driving and reliable package, as if it came straight from the factory in Wolfsburg,” HPA tells TopGear Netherlands. They also want to build a modern Beetle RSI with the VR6 engines.

The old Volkswagen Beetle RSI with VR6 engine | Photo: © Volkswagen

Can I order such a VR6 separately?

Do you have another destination for the VR6 engine? HPA tells TopGear that they are considering offering the engines separately as well. The VR550T would then be in a nice crate on the sidewalk. It is not yet known what a complete engine change for a Golf 7 should cost. It is also not known what a separate engine should cost.