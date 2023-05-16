There is a good chance that your first car adventures were with small toy cars on one of those carpets with a city picture. A few years later you were allowed to start with something better: the remote-controlled cars. You can also know the Tamiya Wild One from that. The special thing about this RC car is: a model is being made that you can really drive yourself.

In April of last year, The Little Car Company – you know, that little Bugatti Baby ll – announced that they would be working on an RC car for the road. Now, later than hoped (due to the industry’s supply issues), the real Tamiya Wild One is here. Or yes, he is very close. Its real presentation is this summer and deliveries will begin at the beginning of 2024.

Only 100 units of the Tamiya Wild One Max Launch Edition will be built. There will be other versions after that. It will therefore only be available in the form as you see it here. Each copy also receives a ‘road package’ with which it can be registered and allowed to use public roads in Europe. Isn’t that great?

Specifications of the Tamiya Wild One Max Launch Edition

Initially, there would be a 5.6 hp electric motor with a top speed of less than 50 km / h. Fortunately, The Little Car Company is now waiving that. The engine ensures a top speed of 96 km/h in the production model. That’s all you need in the Netherlands, right? The company does not yet say how large the range of the 14.4-kWh battery is. We do know that the weight is around 500 kilos.

In the Tamiya Wild One Max Launch Edition, you and your passenger sit in a bucket seat with a four-point harness. So you no longer control it remotely, for the sake of clarity. There is also a 5.0-inch screen, Brembo brakes, Bilstein dampers and Eibach springs. So not the slightest bit. What you have to pay for a Tamiya Wild One Max Launch Edition is not yet known.