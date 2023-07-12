For a modernized version of a Ford Escort you have to be in Wales at MST (Motorsport Tools). The company has made different versions of the first and second generation Escort, but with the resources of today. A new version will soon be added in the form of this MST Mk1 Evolution. Above you can see the first rolling prototype – and it already looks very good.

Exact performance is not yet known, but the ingredients for speed are there: a 2.8-litre engine producing at least 365 horsepower, six speeds and a WRC-spec suspension developed and tested by the late Colin McRae. The lightweight brakes come from AP Racing and have six pistons.

The suspension on the MST Mk1 Evolution is designed to fit the 17-inch wheels nicely into the new (and wider) carbon fiber wheel arches. The spoilers and diffuser are also made of carbon fiber. The modern Ford Escort therefore also promises to be a lightweight. How light? Part of that depends on you and your goal with the Mk1 Evolution.

The MST Mk1 Evolution is very exclusive

You can order the interior in a minimalist rally trim or with more comfort – and more weight – if you just use it on the road. The intention is that only ten units will be built, and a number of additional rally specials. The order books are now open until 2024. What you pay for the MST Mk1 Evolution is unknown.