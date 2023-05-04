Previously we only saw some images in a dusty shed, but now the cars from the barn find in Dordrecht have all been photographed separately. The cars will be auctioned this month. You can browse the Classic Car Auctions website as if you were walking in the thrift store of your dreams. Soon it will be possible in real life.

The collection, which belonged to a Mr. Palmen for many years, can be viewed on 27, 28 and 29 May at Einsteinstraat 10 in Dordrecht. Tickets for the viewings cost 55 euros plus one euro administration costs. For two people you pay 81 euros. You will have to be patient for bidding on the cars.

Most expensive car from the barn find in Dordrecht

You can bid from May 19. The auction officially closes on June 5, but there are a number of lots where the auction continues until June 7. If you have the highest bid, that does not mean that you can immediately take the car home. The seller (Gallery Aaldering in this case) may decide after the auction whether or not the car will be awarded.

This Lancia Aerelia B24 Spider America must yield a lot | Photo: © Classic Car Auctions

The auction house expects to collect high amounts for a number of cars. The most expensive car is estimated to fetch 875,000 euros. The car in question is one Lancia Aerelia B24 Spider America which you see at the very bottom first in the gallery. We forgive you if this car was a stranger to you.

Ever heard of a Bond Equipe GT? | Photo: © Classic Car Auctions

There are some cars you probably know. Take the Alfa Romeo Guilietta Sprint Speciale from the late fifties, but also an Alfa Romeo GTV from 1984. There are also plenty of old Volvos, Chevrolets and old English brands such as MG or Austin. But have you ever heard of a Bond Equipe GT? Or a Villard Type 27 with three wheels?

A Villard, who doesn’t know him? | Photo: © Classic Car Auctions

The car with the most life experience is the Singer 10. You can see its interior below. This Singer has nothing to do with Singer Design, which likes to work on old 911s. No, this car dates from 1912, say the prehistory of the car industry. It has a four-cylinder engine that produces 10 horsepower. Or at least once did. The top speed was 60 km/h. By the way, the youngest car is an Opel Movano from 2006.

Where was the wireless charging point for my smartphone again? | Photo: © Classic Car Auctions

You can also bid on the contents of Mr. Palmen’s workshop. The auction house estimates a maximum price of 200 euros. We are the last party to believe in the field of finance, but perhaps there is a great treasure in between. You never know what the best man hid in his workshop. Look at hithere all cars from the barn find in Dordrecht.