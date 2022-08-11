‘Every day, every step and every development of Lisse feels like a gift and something to cherish,’ writes knowledge management consultant Tamara Streng (43) end of December on LinkedIn, the social network for ‘professionals’, craftsmen. Her daughter Lisse, born in November with Down syndrome, has just had surgery for a congenital heart defect. Streng continues: „How do I do justice to the meaning of everything Lisse and I have experienced in our short life together…? What have I learned and what experience do I have with it now? How do I connect my professional knowledge with the new knowledge I gain as a parent? I am very curious what adventures will come our way. For now calmly resume ‘normal’ life.”

Her contribution is not purely about work, but gives an intimate insight into the life of the brand new mother. She had already shared her pregnancy on LinkedIn, she says. “When it didn’t go well with Lisse, I wanted to share that there too. Not only was she born with Down syndrome, she also had to have surgery for her congenital heart defect. On the one hand I wanted to share how such processes work in a heart center, on the other I wanted to inform everyone about my situation – including my professional network. That way I didn’t have to explain anything to anyone when I went back to work. I only noticed that advantage afterwards.”

More emotions at work

The platform has also noticed that such stories are shared more often on LinkedIn. It surveyed 2,063 Dutch employees, 71 percent of whom believe that sharing emotions in the workplace leads to better mutual understanding. And 41 percent said easier to share those emotions now than before the corona time.

“The threshold has been lowered due to the pandemic,” says LinkedIn editor-in-chief Liza Jansen. “During Zoom or Teams meetings we suddenly saw each other’s living room, with the occasional baby or cat in the picture. The human side came out more. There is now more room for the fact that in addition to being an employee, you are also just a human being. A healthy development, I think.”

The LinkedIn contributions of Marion van Loon, independent entrepreneur in employer branding (profiling of employers), always have a personal touch. For example, she shared two months ago that her eleven-year-old red-haired daughter is called ‘ugly lighthouse’ almost daily. „that mail wasn’t necessarily about my daughter – she can stir her mouth. It was about being more aware of how we interact with each other. Not only at my daughter’s school, but also at work. In such a contribution I write about my feelings and my perception, but always with a link to my work.”

Lidwien van de Wijngaert also notices this relationship to work. She works at social research agency EMMA and is professor by special appointment of communication in organizations at Radboud University in Nijmegen. “Work and private life have been increasingly mixed for years,” she explains. “The pandemic has only further blurred that line. In that sense, I’m not surprised that people share more personal things.”

According to her, ‘building’ a CV is no longer just about knowledge and skills, „but also about the person someone brings: I am a go-getter, because I have climbed this mountain. I’m a good person because I support that charity. I am versatile and creative, because I can also draw nicely.”

Distinguish

Entrepreneur Van Loon says her contributions make her stand out on the social platform. “It has put me on the map and, unintentionally, it also provides me with customers who support my vision, standards and values. Because of my posts they know who they are bringing in. I have therefore never had to sell or advertise myself.”

Streng has been working in care for the disabled for about 25 years, of which seven years now at a knowledge organization for care and support. “By sharing my process with Lisse, I gained new contacts and old contacts managed to find me again. I feel that I have been given a voice in care for the disabled, and my voice in the disabled sector has been given an extra layer. Very valuable.”

All that candor on LinkedIn also amazes users of the platform. Linguist Eke Krijnen described this earlier in NRC. “A new message format seems to be trending on LinkedIn: personal agony with optimistic endnote. Every time the algorithm presents me with such a story, I break my head about the question: why share this and especially: why on LinkedIn? Given the number of likes, the message formula ‘personal distress with a boost’ seems to be a good method to generate attention.”

These kinds of contributions often open “a conversation in the workplace,” says LinkedIn editor-in-chief Jansen. “When the new abortion law was passed in America, a story went viral of someone sharing that she had ever had an abortion and how it affected her work. Or that time a man wrote that he could take unlimited bereavement leave because his wife had died. We also discussed this at our lunch table, because: how do you actually deal with grief in the workplace?”

Professor Van de Wijngaert sees the added value of personal contributions, but can also imagine that people share something that they perhaps should not have done. After all, (future) employers also look on LinkedIn. It is not so much the personal element that can cause problems, she believes. “Controversial posts, political or religious posts, direct advertising or personal details that you wouldn’t normally share with colleagues are probably much less appreciated. As long as the personal has a relationship with work, it doesn’t seem all that problematic to me.”

A good story

Jansen has tips for those who also want to get started with more personal posts: “People like a fresh message that touches, with a lesson in it. Often with a taboo layer, but which does give rise to a conversation. Try to remain journalistic, objective, with the primary aim of informing. keep it to the pointadd a photo if necessary and remember: less is more. But there aren’t really hard rules for it. A good story is just a good story.”

