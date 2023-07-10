Koenigsegg once again conjures something fabulous out of the top hat. You can now order the already absurdly strong Gemera not only with the most powerful three-cylinder in the world, but also with the V8 from the Jesko. The total power thus grows to 2,300 hp. Christian von Koenigsegg announced this at the opening of the expanded factory in Angelholm in Sweden.

The ‘Tiny Friendly Giant’ is the strongest three-cylinder in the world and produces 600 hp. Together with three electric motors, the power in the standard Gemera is 1,724 hp and 3,500 Nm of torque. This allows you to sprint from standstill to 100 km/h within 1.9 seconds. The top speed is a nicely rounded 400 km/h. And all that with room for four people.

The Gemera with V8 remains a hybrid with three electric motors. On E85 petrol, the new power is no less than 2,300 hp. The torque also shrinks to 2,750 Nm, but you have to buy that. The new 0-100 time and the top speed of the new version are not yet known. Less torque and extra weight: would the V8 be faster?

Price of the Koenigssegg Gemera with V8

The conversion also includes the nine-speed gearbox from the Koenigsegg Jesko. The Swedish car brand asks you $ 400,000 – about 365,000 euros – extra on top of the asking price of one and a half million euros for the Gemera. That is without Dutch taxes. Deliveries of the Koenigsegg Gemera with or without a V8 should start in 2025.