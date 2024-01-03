There are only a few days left before the 2024 Dakar Rally starts. Audi hopes to perform better this year than in 2023, when the RS Q e-tron of Mattia Ekström and Emil Bergkvist finished ninth in the car rankings. To celebrate its participation in the toughest rally in the world, Audi is building this Q8 e-tron 'Edition Dakar'.

Unfortunately, it is not some kind of street homologation of the RS Q e-tron with license plates. The Dakar version uses the Q8 55 e-tron as its basis, which – for those who find Audi's naming system confusing – is Audi's largest electric SUV. It has a 106-kWh battery and two electric motors that together produce 408 hp and 664 Nm of torque.

The Dakar version does not go as far and is slower

As you would expect, the drivetrain has remained completely standard for the Audi Q8 e-tron Edition Dakar. The brand promises 450 kilometers of range, which is 83 kilometers less than the standard Q8 55 e-tron. The sprint from 0 to 100 km/h is also worse: The Dakar does it in 5.9 seconds, the normal car in 5.6 seconds. When you look at the Dakar version, you will see why.

The most obvious reason for the decline is the 18-inch off-road wheels. In addition, the air suspension has been raised, which – partly thanks to the new wheels – provides 65 millimeters more ground clearance. The track width has grown by 57 millimeters. What also doesn't help is the roof rack on which you can load 40 kilos of stuff, including a spare wheel.

What else has changed on the Q8 e-tron?

Inside, buyers get the sportier S-line interior with special floor mats and lights that shine 'Edition Dakar' on the ground. What else is different? The central screen now has gritty background images and there's a screen that tells you which angle the car is hanging at. Other than that, it is a fairly normal electric SUV and the rally parts such as a roll cage and a communication system are missing.

In addition, you can't play much with fun colors for the electric Q8. Audi only allows you to order it in black, white or gray. No matter which color you choose, the wheel arches and the underside of the SUV are always black. As you see above, there will only be 99. Together with 901 special e-trons, 1,000 units will be made.

Prices in Germany start at around 120,000 euros for the Q8 e-tron Edition Dakar. This makes it approximately 30,000 euros more expensive than the normal Audi Q8 e-tron 55 Quattro in Germany. The 99 versions with the special color scheme cost another 10,000 euros more. We estimate that the Dakar version will be somewhat more stable in value.