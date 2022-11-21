Buying a car is of course very much 2019, but it is now possible at NIO. So we also know the prices.

NIO is one of many Chinese brands currently taking Europe by storm. They approach it completely differently. You don’t buy a NIO, you take out a subscription. Like on one Lynk & Co So.

If you think you already have enough subscriptions with Spotify, Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Disney Plus and Viaplay, there is good news. You can now simply buy a NIO. If you have forgotten how that works: you pay a one-off amount and then the car is yours.

If you want to buy a NIO you can choose from three models: the ET5, ET7 and EL7. The ET5 and ET7 are sedans, while the EL7 is a crossover. We don’t see it often these days, but sedans are still the majority in the NIO range.

NIO ET5 NIO ET7 NIO EL7

The NIO ET5 is the smallest of the bunch and therefore the cheapest. This model is available from €51,900. The NIO ET5 is therefore almost exactly as expensive as its direct rival: the Tesla Model 3. There is only one catch: you still have to rent a battery.

With its 5.1 meters, the NIO ET7 is a serious sloop and that also includes a peppery price tag. This model has a starting price of €72,900. This also does not include a battery (we will come back to that in a moment).

The ET7 is not yet the most expensive NIO. That is the NIO EL7, which you can buy from € 76,900. For that money you get a large SUV, which is a bit larger than an Audi (Q8) e-tron.

You are of course also very curious about what the battery will cost. Renting a 75 kWh battery will cost you €169 per month. For €289 per month you have a 100 kWh battery. What is unique: you can change the batteries instead of charging them. Then you must be near Tilburg, where the first (and so far only) Power Swap Station is located.

Would you rather just buy the battery instead of renting it? That is also possible. For the 75 kWh battery you pay an additional price of €12,000 and for the 100 kWh battery an additional price of €21,000.

The price comparison between the NIO ET5 and the Tesla Model 3 is therefore a lot less favorable. And the NIO ET7 simply competes with the Mercedes EQS in terms of price. That all seems very ambitious for a completely unknown Chinese brand.

This article You can now also buy NIO models (with or without battery) first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#buy #NIO #models #battery