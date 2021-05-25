WhatsApp has incorporated one of the most anticipated tools for users from all over the world: the possibility of accelerating the playback speed of the voice notes of the chats (audios), which allows you to listen at normal speed, 50 percent faster, or twice as fast.

The new function translates into a number that appears located to the right or left of the timeline of the audio message, depending on whether it is the message that the user receives or emits, respectively.

This number appears in a rounded gray box and indicates ‘1.0X’ when playing normally. If users want the audio speed to be higher they can press the number, which will change to indicate ‘1.5X’ when the speed is increased by 50 percent, and ‘2.0X’ when playing at twice the speed.

Subsequent voice memos will continue to play based on the last speed the user dialed.

Playback values ​​are “1x, 1.5x, and 2x”.

This tool is available for both Android and iPhone cell phone users, and also in the desktop version of the platform, WhatsApp Web.

WhatsApp was working on this feature since mid-March. Changing the playback speed of audio messages is a feature that was already present in other messaging applications, such as its rival Telegram.

More features

The messaging application is automatically developing a new function for your voice messages, with which allows users to review these audio messages before sending them.

With the new function, although it is not available at the moment, users will be able to listen to voice messages again before sending them via chat to other people, something that at the moment is not easy to do from the app.

This is how the specialized portal has discovered it WABetaInfo, which states that the function is currently under development, although At the moment it has only been found in code form and is not available in the application or in its beta versions.

The review function is enabled through a new ‘review’ button, which when pressed allows WhatsApp users to listen to the voice message again.

Through this tool, users can review previous voice messages and decide whether to discard or send them.

SL