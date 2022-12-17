Since yesterday, you can get old-fashioned dino juice at this Shell petrol station on Hofplein.

It always feels like coming home for the real petrol head, a stop at the pump. Okay, yes, it takes a bit of course to provide your car with new food. But yeah, it’s a bit like giving your dog a nice bone. It is nice to see that the beast can enjoy it again.

But unfortunately, all this is no longer possible at the Hofplein in Rotterdam. The well-known Shell petrol station there has no petrol or diesel on offer since last Friday. The pump has completely switched to electricity. There are only twelve fast chargers left. So it’s only a matter of time before even that old, familiar good smell of old-fashioned fuel disappears.

That is a bit of a shock for petrolheads. There has been a pump at the location since before the Second World War. The Hofplein is now being renovated, with the intention being that there will be more greenery and fewer cars. Shell ‘goes along’. According to Shell, the filling station is the first in Europe to be converted in this way. Before this turnaround, three fast chargers were present, which were often busy.

It takes some getting used to for customers. It General Journal report that about half of the complaints were not yet aware of the switch. Roderik Dirckx of Shell Nederland talks about a conscious step in the ‘energy transition’. However, Wokies believe that Shell is doing far too little about this. Dirckx parries this with the message that Shell is there for tomorrow’s motorists, but also for today’s drivers. Completely stopping petrol and diesel is therefore not going to happen for the time being. Only on the Hofplein so…

