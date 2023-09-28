Where is the world going? You can no longer trust even a sweet message from your favorite government agency. The CJIB reports that false messages from scammers are circulating. Those who are not familiar with the CJIB: try to maintain this innocence for a long time, but this is part of the government that sends fines to people.

These criminals try to extort some money via WhatsApp. That should already ring a bell, because the Central Judicial Collection Agency never sends messages via SMS, e-mail or WhatsApp about a fine, reminder or payment arrears. The advice is to simply ignore these messages.

The fake messages from the CJIB are not very credible

The program Scammed?! has such a WhatsApp message on the website and it is secretly a bit funny. Besides the fact that the punctuation is incorrect, the fake CJIB concludes with ‘kind regards, The Central Judicial Collection Agency’. It’s like starting your correspondence with the debt collection agency with ‘dear CJIB’.

It is also very easy to check whether a fine is real or not. You can log in via DigiD via the CJIB website and see which fines are still outstanding. Apparently the fake fines sometimes arrive by post. You can also check it online – and you can always check whether the account number of the fine is correct.