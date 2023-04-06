On February 6, 2023, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake shook Syria and Turkey and left at least 56,000 dead, 125,000 injured and more than 2,000,000 displaced. That day, Dr. Celina Alonzo heard the news like everyone else, not knowing that a few hours later he would already be packing his things to be part of the volunteer team and Venezuelan rescuers who provided support in both countries.

“You are leaving for Türkiye. That’s what they tell me when they call me and that day in the afternoon we were all on ramp 4,” he narrates. Alonzo, who was part of the 5 women who together with more than 20 men made up the delegation of the Simón Bolívar Humanitarian Task Force.

Graduated as a surgeon from the University of Carabobo, in Valencia – two hours from Caracas – she is an anesthesiologist specializing in resuscitation, a forensic doctor and a lawyer. “I think it’s an experience of God that they trusted me.”Alonzo told EL TEMPO, while recounting his experience that he describes as “sensory, spiritual and professional.”

Did you ever feel afraid?

-They prepare us for many scenarios but when we arrived in Adiyaman, it was a completely devastated city, 11 completely devastated cities, buildings fallen, uninhabitable, with people outside, desperate because they wanted to find survivors, they wanted to find their relatives to even fire them .



How was the rescuer experience?

-I became a chef making arepas for a shelter, a babysitter changing diapers. We treated many wounded, so it’s back to the essence.

You change personally and professionally. I learned to remove rubble, to have faith, to believe more in my country and leave it high. I always felt afraid, we never had personal hygiene, there was no water. Every day there were aftershocks.

The temperature reached -8 degrees

Alonzo tells this newspaper how in the midst of the devastation and nights when the temperature reached -8 degrees, faith was a determining factor, even when he felt he was losing it.

A rescue after 150 hours

In the midst of the rubble, with the hours passing and without being able to find survivors, the hope of finding life is reduced and with it faith, or at least that’s how Alonzo felt, who after 150 hours of work, found life together with his companions.

“A woman located us to tell us that her mother had sent a sign of life (a text message) we already had 150 hours looking for that lady. I don’t know if I didn’t have faith in God at that moment or I had no hope and I tell my colleagues, look how unfortunate, we are going to get her dead ”.

The rescue lasted all night

However, they were able to find the woman and after spending the early morning removing rubble, the Chinese group finally carried out the final rescue work. “Then I saw that there was a purpose, a hope and it made me want to keep looking.”

The language was not a barrier for the rescuers, since English was used most of the time and there were also interpreters, but there was something that caught the attention of the doctor and it was the knowledge they had in that country, about Venezuela.

“They knew who Simón Bolívar and Francisco de Miranda were, they knew about our food, what we like. They told us to stay there and convert to their religion so we could all go to heaven,” the doctor narrates.

Venezuelan support

Venezuela was one of the first countries to reach both Syria and Turkey. The Simón Bolívar Humanitarian Task Force supported with medicine, food and rescuers, some with a lot of experience in disasters, others, as in the case of Celina Alonzo, were facing a scenario of this type for the first time although they had already provided their services in the Las Tejerías landslide that left 54 ​​dead and at least eight missing.

The Simón Bolívar Humanitarian Task Force was created in June 2005 and is made up of specialists in rescue, search and rescue of people, as well as psychological and medical assistance, with the participation of Civil Protection officials, Firefighters and volunteer groups.

The Organization of American States recognized the work of the group in 2008 and to date they add more than 64 humanitarian aid in the world.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

