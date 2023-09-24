You can live on holiday forever: the first residential cruise ship is ready

Live forever on vacation? Now it will be possible. As? Simply by investing around a million dollars in the cruise company’s future residential ship, based in Croatia, Storylines. This, in fact, will launch at the end of 2024 MV Narrativewhere people can buy an apartment and browse indefinitely.

The MV Narrative, in fact, will be divided into 547 units, from one to four bedrooms, and there will also be two-storey penthouses: the smallest can be bought for just under a million dollars, while for the most spacious you will have to shell out eight. Some apartments they can also be rented with 24-year contracts (starting from 600,000 dollars, approximately 25,000 per year). In addition to the purchase or rental price, each unit will then be charged an annual rent ranging from $65,000 to $200,000 to cover meals, utilities and maintenance. The MV Narrative will have 18 decks, 20 restaurants, a library of approximately 10,000 books, three swimming pools, a garden, a fitness area with a running track and a micro-brewery. Furthermore, given the nature of its offering, it will house a post office, a hospital, a school, a bank and office spaces, so as to resemble a real city. There will also be outdoor areas for pets. The ship will begin its 1,000-night maiden voyage in late 2024, during which she will visit six continents and stop in various ports for one to five days each time.

