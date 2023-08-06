French President Mitterrand already had cancer when he was elected in 1981. Nobody knew that, but it may explain his fight for a European cancer policy and the ban on tobacco advertising, which finally came in 1998. “A milestone in the legal history of Europe,” says Anniek de Ruijter (41), professor of health law at the University of Amsterdam. In 2000, the EU court overturned the ban: the European Union was not about health. But the genie was out of the bottle.

CV Women’s right

Annie de Ruyter (Utrecht, 1982) is professor of health law (UvA). She is founder of the interdisciplinary Law Center for Health and Life and a board member of Bureau Clara Wichmann, with which she is leading a lawsuit against pharmaceutical company Allergan on behalf of women who received breast implants that were possibly carcinogenic.

Almost a year after her appointment, De Ruijter talks about the relationship between law and health in a brasserie near the law faculty in Amsterdam, and why she also looks at Europe. “We are getting older, but on average we also have more unhealthy years. Health is precious. The EU can offer solutions, but in doing so it is also getting closer to citizens. When the vaccines came out during corona, everyone looked at the EU: together we had a better negotiating position with the pharmaceutical companies than as individual member states. The fact that we, as a small country, gained access to a broad portfolio of vaccines can be called a success.”

Are you arguing for more federalism?

“Certainly not. Member States are highly developed and have made clear choices about their healthcare system and how healthcare is paid for and distributed. Yet there are areas, such as access to medicines, where European cooperation offers benefits.

‘While health law and policy in the EU first seemed to concern only the common market – think of health programs for miners and steel workers – it is now increasingly difficult for member states to determine autonomous health policies. EU rules touch on health everywhere. When it comes to tobacco, for example, advertising unhealthy products for children and the food environment.”

How can you speak of freedom of choice if 80 percent of the food in the supermarket is unhealthy?

Why should the government regulate the supply of food and drink outside the home?

“The role of the government is evident when it comes to public health, also nationally and locally. The environment determines the opportunities for people to live a healthy life. If you can say that about air and soil, then also about food. The food environment is polluted. The increase in overweight is strongly related to the unhealthy selection in supermarkets and shopping streets.”

Dirty air is hard not to breathe. But you don’t have to buy junk food. You can also eat vegetables.

“If more than half of adults are overweight, you can’t argue that it’s the responsibility of individuals. How can you speak of freedom of choice if 80 percent of the food in the supermarket is unhealthy? Health law is always about the balance between paternalism and autonomy. People should be able to choose unhealthy food, but it should not be forced on them. If that is the case, and it affects public health, it is the task of the government to guarantee the freedom to make healthy choices.”

Read about municipalities that want to do something about the fast food offer: ‘How often do I not get to hear: you are not going to determine what I eat’



Any dose of tobacco is unhealthy. Sugar and fat only if you eat too much of them.

“That makes tobacco regulation easier. But even in the case of smoking, it was the environment, not the smoker himself, that provided a loophole for regulation. For power you have to turn more knobs. The government had plans to enforce more strictly on unhealthy additives in food, to lower the VAT on fruit and vegetables to 0 percent and to introduce a sugar tax. The State Secretary (Maarten van Ooijen, CU) started ambitiously, but he did not put a dent in a packet of butter on any of those files.”

We regulate everything to improve health, but how do we measure the effect of regulation?

Because something like a zero rate is legally untenable?

“It is a matter of political will. When Q fever breaks out, everyone looks to the government. With food, the idea is: personal responsibility. Many overweight people blame themselves anyway. It’s easy to let this go politically.”

Is the law really meant to protect us from ourselves?

“As a freshman you get the question: do you think the law should anticipate social reality or vice versa: should the law create values ​​and norms? The law is especially effective when it is in line with the social consensus. The law can sometimes provide an entrance for change, but not without social awareness. I think you should not overestimate the legal malleability of society.”

Do laws and regulations really make the population healthier?

“That is an important question for health law, and it requires research with other disciplines, such as health scientists. We regulate everything to improve health, but how do we measure the effect of regulation? We don’t really know that yet.”

There are more and more elderly people who need more care

The care squeaks and creaks. Shouldn’t the right to health go hand in hand with the duty to live a healthy life?

“During corona you heard: are overweight people entitled to care? No one says that about rock climbers doing dangerous things. Do you want to smoke or skydive? Go ahead, we’ll take care of you. Because where do you draw the line? Everyone has the right to lead an unhealthy lifestyle. If you question that, you undermine solidarity as the basis of our healthcare system.

“Health law is not just about individual human dignity and autonomy. The community, in which citizens care for each other, is an end in itself. What good is freedom if you are trapped in pain and have no access to health care? The fact that we organize care in the context of a state affects your identity as a citizen and your relationship with the state. You expect something and you pay taxes for it. The tricky question is: how far does that go? How do you ration care?”

What are you thinking then?

“There are more and more elderly people who need more care. There are already warnings that with the current demand for care, more than a third of the Dutch will have to work in the care sector in the future. Maybe we should start caring more together, resulting in less time to work. If we expect more informal care, from whom? And are we going to pay those women – it often comes down to women – for that? In any case, we need to rearrange the roles of government, including that of the EU, and citizens.

“This also touches on important legal-ethical questions for health law. How far will we go in our goal of living long and healthy? You can lie in the scanner three times a year, sift through your DNA, anything is possible, but the warranty runs to the back door. A long healthy life is not a right.”