The success of Microsoft Flight Simulator on its arrival on PC has been an event that many users are enjoying. The Asobo Studios game does not stop growing and it is partly thanks to companies outside the studio that are taking advantage of the opportunity to launch their own content via mods and via DLC. And there we find Aerosoft, a studio specialized in simulators with which you can land in the A Coruña and Vitoria airports in Microsoft Flight Simulator.
In a casual way, attending to the arrival of On the Road – Truck Simulator to Xbox, we have found that on its YouTube channel there are several videos that expose various content created for Microsoft Flight Simulator. In their last talk, where they talk about the future projects of the studio, they dedicate a section to talk about the contents of this PC simulator, which coming to Xbox Series X / S consoles.
Phil Spencer applauds content creation in Microsoft Flight Simulator
But as we have said, the discovery has been made by attending to the Aerosoft Official Youtube Channel. Where we have found that they have several projects underway associated with introducing new airports that are not included in the game. In this way we have found the case of two airports in northern Spain that are important for air transport, such as A Coruña and Vitoria airports in Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Welcome to A Coruña airport! This airport is a native construction and dedicated exclusively to MSFS, it is not a product inherited or transformed from another platform, so it has native PBR materials and a night lighting simulator.
Vitoria airport (ICAO: LEVT) is a Spanish airport managed by AENA, built in 1980. It is located 8 kilometers from the city center next to the town of Antezana de Foronda, which is why it is known as Foronda Airport .
This airport has regular passenger flights operated by Ryanair, but it is mainly used for cargo transportation, with airlines such as Swiftair, DHL and ASL Belgium operating from there. It is the 4th cargo airport in Spain according to the amount of cargo handled. In addition to this, the airport receives a lot of charter traffic, both from cargo airlines and passengers.
We already know that Microsoft Flight Simulator continues to expand and improve. Currently, Asobo Studio is refining and enriching the experience with several updates that have added airports and points of interest in several territories. Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom have been the first to receive these improvements, the next step being the area of France and Benelux. Following the route we might think that they will continue through Europe and that they could improve the look of Spain in future updates.
But in the meantime, other studios are very involved in delivering very varied content, from planes, airplanes, points of interest or airports. There is an important community around Microsoft Flight Simulator, where some external applications allow you to manage a pilot mode and much more. It is possible that these aspects, adding a professional mode within the game as a campaign, could be something that the game includes natively in the future. The option, at least, is being valued, Asobo Studios indicated a while ago.
Microsoft Flight Simulator introduces update for Virtual Reality
Microsoft Flitght Simulator is available on PC, via Xbox Game Pass, waiting for them to offer new details about its arrival on Xbox Series X / S consoles, which for now is known, will take place in summer.
