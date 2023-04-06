No, it’s not what you’re thinking, you can literally kill one of the bosses resident evil 4 with eggs. Near the end of the castle chapter, players must fight an evil nobleman who has merged with a parasite queen. You can easily kill him in two hits as long as you are armed with golden eggs.

Eggs are normally used in RE4 as a way to restore the player’s health. Although they can also be used to temporarily stun certain parasite enemies, but they weren’t meant to be weapons of mass destruction.

Unless your name is Ramon Salazarof course. Salazar He is a cultist who played a key role in the kidnapping of the daughter of the President of the United States, Ashley Graham, and you face him at the end of the castle chapter. Or rather, he fights a chimera consisting of the parasite queen, one of his monstrous body guards, and himself. Salazar.

The Wiki of RE recommends exposing its weak point with a machine gun and then hitting it with a rocket launcher. But there is an easier way to kill him. If you throw at least one golden egg at him, it removes most of his health. This weakness is not even a bug; exploiting it will make Salazar fall back and call protagonist Leon Kennedy a “worm.”

You can kill Salazar using a golden egg in Resident Evil 4 remake 💀 One egg does 70% damage so even one is enough pic.twitter.com/TZvy9CbTRC — LARXA🔜😈🦊VTuber (@TheLarxa) March 30, 2023

Here’s the funniest part: there’s no biological reason for the parasite queen to react like this to a chicken egg. The egg’s debuff comes from the egg itself. Salazar. This is hinted at if you do the merchant quest “Family Shame Salazar“, which asks you to disfigure a portrait of Salazar. The paint is completely impervious to conventional weapons such as knives and firearms. The only way to complete this quest is to wait for one of the nearby chickens to lay an egg, then throw the item at the portrait.

So if you’ve completed this side quest, it’s a fun hint to find the easiest method of defeating the final boss. Merchant quests are a new feature of the remake of RE4so it is likely that this cheat was not available in the original game.

Via: Kotaku