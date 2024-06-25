Colombia took the first step in America Cup of 2024 of the United States, after achieving a 2-1 victory over Paraguay, on the first date of group D.

According to the criteria of

Daniel Muñoz and Jefferson Lermaboth in the first half, were the authors of the goals, which gave the team led by Néstor Lorenzo the three points.

Reactions

“It is important to start by winning against a tough opponent. We could have done the second half much better, but there is a lot of room for improvement,” he said. James Rodriguez, the great figure

And I add: “It’s beautiful to play with these people. They are supporting us a lot and we go game by game. When the team wins things can be corrected and that is what we are going to do.”

Muñoz scored with a header and confirmed that he not only plays well in defense, but also contributes to the offense.

“Happy for the first goal in the Cup. It is satisfying because we won and that is key to starting on the right foot. Going to the front is one of the qualities and in the second sector I do well,” said the defender.

Goals…

“I already started to stand out, I was given the option to score, but the most important thing is that the team won,” accurate.

Lerma was also key, as he scored the second goal, which gave peace of mind to the Colombian team.

“We knew that these games, but the first one, one of us wanted to win the game and the important thing is that it was won and we started well. “Very happy for the goal and for this dream debut in the Cup,” he said.

Luis Diaz He stood out up front, although he could not score. He was the unbalancing player and worried the Paraguayan defenders.

“It’s my game, my characteristic. It’s about enjoying football and helping the team, which is the first thing we have to do,” Díaz said.

For England’s Liverpool striker, not being able to score is not an excuse to be sad about the Colombian victory.

“I couldn’t score and that’s what I wanted to do. We had chances, it can be improved, since it is the first game in this tournament and I have no doubt that it can be improved. Two goals were scored and that gives us an advantage,” said Díaz.