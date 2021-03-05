You can import Diablo 2 save files into Diablo 2: Resurrected on PC, Blizzard has confirmed.

Speaking to IGN, Diablo 2: Resurrected producer Matthew Cederquist said: “Yes! Keep your old save files.

“Back when we were working on [the remaster], we wondered if the old save files would work, so we kind of shoved it in, and it worked! So yes, your local single-player save files will carry over.

“[When it worked], we were like, ‘okay, that’s the best feature ever,’ “he added.

SW! If you’ve still got your Hammerdin knocking about somewhere on your hard-drive, when Diablo 2: Resurrected comes out at some point later in 2021 you’ll be able to dust it off and watch it destroy stuff in the fancy new visuals.

