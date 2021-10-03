Two towers of 180 and 150 meters come there. Exactly in front of the place where Sofia Velasco sits in the sun in front of her houseboat. She points to the Strijkijzer that is around the corner from Hollands Spoor (HS) station, which at 132 meters is now one of the highest towers in The Hague: “The environmental permit does not say anything about the consequences of the new towers for the wind and water. the sun.”

Further on, there should be three towers, on the Verheeskade: 240, 180 and 90 meters high. Where Jos Overdevest has his floating coffee house Laak. Such a coffee house where your ball sandwich is already made before you have ordered it. “I was not signed up on the pictures in the newspaper,” says Overdevest.

Four towers are signed at Laan van NOI station in the Bezuidenhout district, varying from 125 to 75 meters high. “What is this going to do to this sweet little neighborhood?” says Saahabi Leenheer. The 100-meter high radio mast in the district was the tallest building in The Hague for 33 years, until the ministries became higher and higher from 1998.

The Hague is going to build, is building. In the coming years, the city will grow from 550,000 to more than 600,000 inhabitants. Because the municipality cannot expand in surface area – on the one side are the sea and the dunes, on the other neighboring municipalities such as Leidschendam-Voorburg – The Hague is going up in the air. The height restrictions have been released for the area between the three stations The Hague Central, Hollands Spoor and Laan van NOI.

There will be 20,500 homes for about 50,000 new residents. Because this area is to become the economic heart of the city, 500,000 square meters of office space will also be added. According to the municipality, there is a shortage of this, regardless of whether working from home remains in vogue post-corona. This Central Innovation District (CID) is to become “a national hub where 90,000 people earn their money and more than 30,000 people study for a better, safer and fairer world in a digital age,” says a special website of the municipality.

Town within a town

The CID must become ‘a New The Hague’. Or as alderman Anne Mulder (Urban Development, VVD) put it earlier in a council debate: “A town within a town.”

It is now known to residents of The Hague who live around the CID that construction will take place. Many residents do not yet know exactly what will happen. And they are concerned about the consequences of this. Will The Hague still remain The Hague?

Most are hastening to say that they are not against housing, nor against towers. In the Stationsbuurt, Sofia Velasco says: “There is such a housing shortage, people have to live somewhere. We will not stop that.” Ruud and Lies Bouts say in Bezuidenhout: “Starters have trouble finding a home. There has to be a solution for that.”

But the residents care about everything that happens around it – or in their eyes, not at all. There are posters on windows in the eight neighborhoods surrounding the CID, showing, for example, a bursting school. Or five cars on top of each other in one parking space. The caption: ‘Liveable for everyone’.

Saahabi Leenheer has them hanging on her window. She says it is unclear whether schools will be added. “Then the new residents shouldn’t make love,” she says jokingly. Further down her street, Ruud Bout says: „Then you will hear at the information evening: ‘The towers are close to the station, hardly any extra parking spaces are needed’. That is wishful thinking: you can’t tell me that none of the residents have a car.”

New residents around Hollands Spoor will soon be encouraged not to own a car. Sofia Velasco heard about the ‘extended velostrada’, a fast bike path with a bicycle bridge, so that The Hague is connected with Leiden, among others. She doesn’t get it, she points to a report of the Court of Audit which states that in half of the fast cycle paths the expected percentage of people who switch from car to bicycle is lower than 1 percent. “Nobody can give us a substantiation.”

The residents have been told that houseboats have to move to another place for the bicycle bridge. “Further on, the rats are walking on the quay,” Velasco says of one of the places the boats could go. She has planted butterfly bushes and lavender on her piece of quay.

“The pressure on the quality of life is incalculable,” says Saskia Engelen of the Stationsbuurt district council. “There are no extra schools planned yet, no sports fields. The new residents are dependent on surrounding neighborhoods.” She says: “It is not possible to bring the existing facilities and space up to standard.” Engelen provides examples: “Soon the sewerage renovation will start here. We thought: then immediately put in some bicycle racks and extra trash cans. But an invitation to come for an interview is already difficult to achieve. How does that work with something as big as the CID?”

What’s this going to do to this sweet little neighborhood? Saahabi Leenheer

Another example: Oranjeplein, where, at the initiative of the municipality, the neighborhood thought about how the stones could make way for greenery. “We received a grant from the Krajicek Foundation for our greening idea. We should use it before the end of the year. The municipality now says it has no budget for a project leader.” She says: “The will is there to listen to us, but they find it difficult at city hall to actually do it.”

Also in Bezuidenhout, says Jacob Snijders, former district chairman, the residents are not against new construction, but are against new construction without facilities. “You can have a house, but you also have to live,” he says. He is the motor behind a digital tool, developed by the district council, that shows in ‘one handy picture’ the consequences of new construction for the existing environment.

This LER, the ‘quality of life impact assessment’, is now praised and feared in local politics. Because Bezuidenhout – with assertive and combative residents – applies “the rules and standards that Brussels, the Binnenhof and the Spui [het stadhuis, red] prepared themselves,” says Snijders. And the figures come from public sources: Statistics Netherlands, RIVM, the municipality itself. Or, for example, the National Association of General Practitioners, which states that a general practitioner may have a maximum of 1,800 patients. The nine general practitioners in Bezuidenhout already have more.

Red, Orange, Green

There are more than forty indicators, which are set to ‘green’, ‘orange’ or ‘red’, depending on whether there are shortages. So: what is the guideline for square meters of public green space per household? What is the parking standard? How high can noise pollution be? How many patients are possible per general practitioner or dental practice? How many students fit in a school? “We show what the neighborhood is like before residential towers are built,” says Snijders. In Bezuidenhout, many indicators are already orange. He explains that the sports fields in the adjacent Mariahoeve district are also counted as sports fields for Bezuidenhout, which has none of its own. And they are also counted as sports fields for the new residents of this part of the CID. “When project developers walk through an empty meadow where a new neighborhood is to be built, a planner comes along who thinks about public transport, schools and shops. Why can’t that be done if there is construction next to or in an existing neighborhood?”, he says.

The liveability discussion has also penetrated the Hague city hall. Alderman Anne Mulder has promised the city council that construction will not take place without meeting the standards. Mulder also promised that the council will be given more moments to check the plans and that residents will be more closely involved in the project. In a council meeting, he said: “The new construction and the number of facilities must keep pace. I underline that.”

The district councils are not yet convinced. There is not yet financial coverage for the facilities, the project developers come up with plans one by one, and the ‘zero measurement’ that the municipality wants to keep, according to former district chairman Snijders, calculates too much in square meters and not in places. “You don’t want to know how many square meters of space there is about a school, but how much space there is for your child.” Combatant: “We will not accept any building plan that does not comply with the LER. If that does happen, we will go to the Council of State.”