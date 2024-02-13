It is well known that obtaining a tourist visa to enter the territory of the United States is a process that takes time and requires meeting a series of requirements. Likewise, the North American country has important restrictions on the activities that a person can do with this type of document. It is because of that Few know that it is possible to enter as a tourist and then change your status to be able to study or work.

The US authorities warn that if a person enters their country with a tourist visa and once there If you try to carry out activities to earn money or receive an official education, you will be violating immigration regulations and, therefore, she could be deported and prevented from entering the territory for several years, and even forever.

So,what can be done to study and work legally in the US with a tourist visa? The Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) indicates on its website that it is possible to change the status of your non-immigrant visa, that is, change the purpose of your visit once you are in the United States.

The procedure is carried out in front of that government agency. It is necessary to submit the corresponding form before your authorization to stay in the country ends. For example, if a person arrives as a tourist, but wants to become a student, they should apply as soon as they know they need to change to a different category.

It's important pointing that Not in all situations the interested person is the one who makes this request for change of statusIn some cases, it must be directly the employer who wants to give you a formal job in the United States.

Besides, The authorities warn that, until approval is received from Uscis, you cannot change your activity in the country; That is, you cannot begin taking classes or working if your immigration status has not changed, otherwise the petition will likely be denied and you will face other consequences, such as being prohibited from returning to the United States.

Likewise, they clarify that those with a B-1 visa category who wish to remain in the country for pleasure reasons do not need to request a change of status.

The type of visa determines the activities allowed in the United States.

Who can request a change of status on their visa in the United States?

Uscis points out that Anyone can request a change of nonimmigrant status once being in the North American country if the following requirements are met: