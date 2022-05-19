We need to move moreWe need to move more. How do you find the sport that suits you best? Health journalist Tijn Elferink and behavioral scientist Johnny Buivenga are looking for the pros and cons of different sports. In part 15: how do I get my husband off the couch?

How do I get my husband off the couch? Johnny Buivenga gets that question with some regularity. “More often than men who ask how they get their wives off the couch,” says the sports coach and behavioral scientist. “Maybe because women are healthier?”

According to the CBS, life expectancy at birth is 79.7 years for men and 83.1 years for women. Yes, women smoke less and drink less alcohol and sugary drinks. Women also eat less red and processed meat. Nevertheless, the differences in eating and drinking behavior between men and women are generally limited, says the Nutrition Center.

Determine the type of resistance

In order to get your man off the couch, it is important to know which resistances are at play. ,,Only when you know what resistance you’re dealing with, can you use the right technique,’ says Buivenga. The main resistances that can play a role are:

• Reactance: if someone interferes with you, regardless of the content. The ‘I don’t have to do anything’ feeling.

• Skepticism: doubt, uncertainty, not knowing completely and therefore not taking action.

• Inertia: someone wants it, but doesn't do it. What can play a role is: forgetting the intention, falling back into old habitual behavior, nicer things that distract or just fatigue.

Start by checking whether your husband has the first resistance, advises Buivenga. You can do that by asking yourself: could he be irritated by me? In that case you have to find another sender. A watch that says: you’ve been sitting too much today. Or the scale that indicates that you have gained weight. Buivenga: “Tracking your health is a powerful influencer of health behaviour.”

Don’t shoot the messenger

“Exercising direct influence can lead to reactance,” says Buivenga. “You can therefore involve another person. Suppose you meet as a couple with another couple and he says that he likes sports so much. His partner then asks your partner: gosh, do you also exercise? He then has to say ‘no’ and that feels uncomfortable. Moreover, your partner feels how you feel about it, but you are not the source.”



Quote

Without resistances we would take irresponsible risks by sitting on a motorcycle without a helmet Johnny Buivenga

If there is no irritation, it may be uncertainty or doubt. “Uncertainty sounds big”, Buivenga knows, “but it can be something very small.” Am I fit enough? I don’t know how the machines in the gym work. I’m afraid I’ll get an injury. What helps then is thinking along and offering guarantees. “You can do that as a partner, by thinking about how you can remove doubts or by playing sports together.”

The last resistance is inertia. It can help to make the desired behavior as easy as possible. Create structure by exercising at the same time each week. “And offers to babysit or cook for the children: then you can exercise.”

Bike to work day

Thursday is bike-to-work day. Despite the good intentions yesterday, they died this morning in the crowds. ,,Put your bike in the hallway at night,’ says Buivenga. ,,You can say that as a partner, but it is better if that person does it himself. To avoid the danger of interference, you could say: ‘I recently read on AD.nl that it can help to secure your bicycle’.”

Not only do these techniques work to get your partner off the couch, they can also help influence the behavior of your children and co-workers. “We all have resistances and they are very healthy. Resistances have helped us survive. Without resistances, we would be taking irresponsible risks by riding a motorcycle without a helmet. And we would lose so much energy that we would run out of energy for what is really important and we would burn out.”





