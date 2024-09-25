Not everyone knows that one of the options available for getting a green card is through employment. Some multinational companies offer the benefit of residency to their employees. Normally, this advantage is found in companies in the technology sector. But they also participate in other industries and Burlington retail chain is one example.

According to the criteria of

It is important to note that to obtain this benefit the chain must first obtain a labor certificate from the Department of Labor and that in this type of program usually Only employees with specialized skills are considered.

In the case of Burlington generally makes the benefit available to personnel related to corporate levels.managers and specialized technology fields.

If you are interested in working for this company, you should go directly to their careers website to find out what job opportunities are available.

Look for positions that mention assistance in obtaining an EB-3 work visa among their benefits, as this is precisely what you will need to be able to obtain employment-based residency.

However, it is important to consider that only a certain number of visas are issued throughout the fiscal year, so, Even with the company’s support, wait times may be long.

One option to obtain a green card is through an employer. Photo:iStock Share

What is the EB-3 visa that allows you to obtain residency in the United States?

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) explains that Employment-based immigration visas are offered in several categories. Thus, the EB-3, as offered by the Burlington chain, corresponds to the third preference.

In this case, Only skilled workers and professionals who have at least two years of work experience can apply. in their field. In addition, at least a bachelor’s degree is required.

Obtaining a green card through this option is done using Form I-140, or Petition for a Foreign Immigrant Worker, and, The contracting company is responsible for carrying out the procedure under the role of sponsor.