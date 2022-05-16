Home page World

The Eurojackpot is drawn twice a week – here you can find the current winning numbers from this Tuesday (May 17) © Monika Skolimowska/dpa

The Eurojackpot draw takes place twice a week. The right numbers could make you rich in one fell swoop on Tuesday.

Kassel – The next Eurojackpot draw will take place on Tuesday (May 17). lotto-Players have the chance to win millions again in the European lottery. On Friday (May 13th) the Eurojackpot was not cracked. That’s why there are 92 million euros in the pot on Tuesday.

In contrast to Lotto 6aus49 the draw will not be broadcast live. As always, the results can be read here immediately after the draw.

Eurojackpot on Tuesday (May 17th): The current winning numbers will follow after the draw

Participants must bet on five correct winning numbers and two correct euro numbers for the maximum prize. In smaller profit classes, however, there are also large sums to be won. Every Tuesday and Friday until 7 p.m. tickets for the Eurojackpot– Draw be submitted. However, there are different regulations in some federal states:

Berlin: 6.45 p.m

6.45 p.m Brandenburg: 6.40 p.m

6.40 p.m Bremen: 6.45 p.m

6.45 p.m Hamburg: 6:44 p.m

6:44 p.m Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania: 6.45 p.m

6.45 p.m Lower Saxony: 6.50 p.m

6.50 p.m North Rhine-Westphalia: 6:59 p.m

6:59 p.m Rhineland-Palatinate: 6.45 p.m

6.45 p.m Saarland: 6.45 p.m

6.45 p.m Saxony: 6.45 p.m

6.45 p.m Saxony-Anhalt: 6.45 p.m

6.45 p.m Schleswig-Holstein: 6.45 p.m

Eurojackpot on Tuesday and Friday: New rules since the end of March

There have been new Eurojackpot rules since the drawing on March 25th. The second Eurojackpot draw on Tuesday did not exist before that. It is possible to participate either on only one of the two days or on both drawing days of a week. The maximum jackpot is no longer 90, but 120 million euros.

In addition, it is no longer necessary to choose 5 out of 50 and 2 out of 10, but rather 5 out of 50 and 2 out of 12 numbers. This increases the theoretical win rate in all ranks. What has not changed is the stake: It is 2 euros per line of bets. The regionally different processing fee also remains in place.

Euro jackpot on Tuesday: young man from Kassel wins millions

Just a week ago at Eurojackpot paid out part of the winnings on Tuesday. A young man from Kassel had crossed six out of seven correct numbers. His winnings are 1,089,550.70 euros. This was reported by Lotto Hessen on Wednesday (May 11) in a press release.

The lottery winner typed accordingly on the 3, 7, 34, 43, 50 and 10. The 5 was missing to win the entire 73 million euros. The man from Kassel had filled out ten betting fields for a bet of 20 euros.

The chance of becoming a millionaire overnight is slim. The prospect of the Euro jackpot is currently 1:140 million. Gambling can be addictive. Those affected can find help from the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA). Participation in the Eurojackpot competition is only allowed from the age of 18. All statements without guarantee. (tk)