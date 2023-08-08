One of the best exclusives of Playstation 4 has finally been updated to playstation 5 to run at a smooth and fluid 60fps, and all thanks to the fans. The Playstation 4 It’s had its share of standout games, but most of them have already been updated to take advantage of the more powerful hardware from playstation 5. Marvel’s Spider-Man got a remaster. The Last Of Us got a remake complete. Horizon Zero Dawn received an update from 60fps. But there is a game that never received the love it deserved.

Released in 2015, I would humbly suggest that bloodborne It is one of the best exclusives of PlayStation of all time, and the best game from the studio FromSoftwarecreators of Dark Souls. Vicious, terrifying and with a labyrinthine world of intertwining routes and shortcuts, it is a masterpiece. How unfortunate that sony refuses to acknowledge the existence of the game!

Fans have longed for a port to pc or a remaster for PS5 during years. Even an update to make the game work at 60fps in PS5 It would not be just in case. Unfortunately, sony treat to bloodborne as if he had arrived at a relative’s wedding drunk or as if he were the shame of the family.

The good news? Dedicated fans have made it bloodborne work to 60fps and 1080p in playstation 5. The pillars of the community bloodborneLance McDonald and Illusion, have created an unofficial patch that runs on a PS5 standard. The result is absolutely stunning, and you can check it out below. One word of warning: getting this patch to work on your PS5 requires modification, something we can’t advise, as you risk ruining your console if you don’t know what you’re doing.

Here it is, Bloodborne at 60 FPS from @manfightdragon on a hacked PS5 (Firmware 3.00-4.51) pic.twitter.com/LbApmT6wDK —illusion (@illusion0002) August 7, 2023

Still, we can hope that this latest triumph will encourage someone, anyone in sonyto make the decision to make bloodborne in PS5 be a reality.

Via: Gaming Bible

Editor’s note: I have not tested my copy of bloodborne on my PS5 for waiting for an update or remaster to arrive, but I think I’ll stop waiting and finally finish the game.