You can finally collide with this classic

That’s a nice thought that you can collide with this classic. Especially because the chance of that happening has become smaller.

Coincidentally, the Singer 911 Kent commission passed by this morning. Not an extreme innovation, but very beautifully executed. And that actually applies to most Singers and such restomods. Of course, Morgan is not a restomoder. The cars they manufacture are brand new.

Yet Morgan’s cars have that ‘retro vibe’. Simply because the base is already quite old. Every few years, Morgan renews it to meet customer requirements and the law. That is now the case with the Plus Four and the Plus Six.

For 2023, they have a few updates that are earth-shattering. By that we mean earth-shattering for the Morgan adept and purist. There are really, really big changes, viz. Normally you don’t see it, but now you do (a little bit). It’s the first time you can collide with the classic! Yes, crashing with a Morgan is possible (necessary too). There are now ‘extra’ airbags on board.

Less chance of colliding with your classic

But the chance that you will collide with this classic has become smaller. There is an anti-slip regulation on board. You also now get bigger brakes from AP Racing. This allows you to stop the car before you crash. A very nice development.

But Morgan goes further than that to modernize the Plus Four and Plus Six. There are now several riding modes, with throttle response adjusting to the mode you choose. So if the weather is a bit less good, you can set it to ‘Normal’, so that you don’t constantly drive away with wheelspin.

Digital screen!

Perhaps the biggest changes can be seen in the interior. A Morgan has always been great, but a tad too spartan for some. Also, the finish was not always ‘you like it’. The purist has to look away, but they’ve taken it seriously. For example, there is a digital screen in front of you! Digital! In a Morgan!

Fortunately, there are still analog meters in the middle. A new audio system has been developed with Sennheiser. We also see new upholstery and completely new wood inlays. The biggest surprise is perhaps: a glove compartment! This includes a USB connection, so that you can connect and charge your smartphone.

Undwarum?

Why is Morgan doing this? There are several reasons for this. The Morgan Threeweeler is now the ultimate Spartan ‘car’ for those who want to pay a lot of money and definitely don’t want a Caterham. This ensures that Morgan can make the Plus Four and Plus Six a little more luxurious. That will have to be, because the target group will also get a little older.

Finally, it is also because Morgan wants to start from 2023 export to the United States. There is a loophole whereby cars with the silhouette of a 25 year old (or older) car do not have to comply with the strict legislation. The Morgan Plus 4 (B48 four-cylinder with 258 hp) costs 71,830 pounds and the Plus 6 (B58 six-cylinder with 340 hp) should yield 90,390 pounds.

Of course we have moving images for you:

And of course what Wouter thought of it:

Read more? These 17 non-BMWs have a BMW engine!

This article You can finally collide with this classic appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#finally #collide #classic