Will there be people who drive home cursing because they are only allowed to drive 100 km/h, and then drive 80 km/h at home for relaxation? Euro Truck Simulator 2? Or are they professional drivers who digitally smash through the limiter in their spare time? Anyway: for the true truck fan, there is now a truck steering wheel to add to your gaming setup.

Sim racing farmer Moza recently introduced the steering wheel. It is not an exact replica of a real truck, but it does resemble a Man steering wheel. The diameter is 40 centimeters and on the steering wheel you will find various buttons to, for example, turn on the lights or use the direction indicator. Unlike most trucks, there is an LED shift indicator on the steering wheel. The handlebar fits the Moza base, but if you buy an adapter, it also fits the handlebar base of other brands.

Real windshield wipers and a support

This summer you can expand the steering wheel with stems for the turn signal and the windshield wiper. If you go that far, you are actually obliged to also buy a gear lever. You already notice: this is also a hobby that can go off the rails very quickly. Finally, you can buy a support so that you can tilt the truck steering wheel up, so that you can steer just like a real truck. Unfortunately, the stuff is not suitable for the PlayStation 5, but it is suitable for the Xbox and PC.

The separate steering wheel will cost you 329 euros, but then you must already have a wheelbase. The cheapest is the Moza R5, which will cost you another 329 euros. The most expensive is the R21 and you pay 1,099 euros for it. You actually want the support to place the steering wheel in the truck corner, which will cost you another 55 euros. A set of pedals will cost you 179 euros at Moza. It is not yet known what the turn signals will cost. A steering wheel knob is not such a huge investment; you can get that somewhere for five bucks.