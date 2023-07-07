If you are going to your holiday destination by car in the coming weeks, it is best to do so with an empty tank as possible. In almost all European holiday countries, petrol in particular is less expensive than here.

For many holidaymakers who go on holiday by car, refueling the car is one of the standard preparations. But that is not very wise, according to figures from the ADAC, the German counterpart of the ANWB. Research shows that the Netherlands is the most expensive country in Europe to fill up with petrol. And there are only a few countries in Europe where diesel is more expensive than in the Netherlands. So you better make sure you have just enough petrol or diesel in your tank to cross the border.

Luxembourg again dirt cheap

In Germany you pay 19 cents less for a petrol than in the Netherlands. Another country further east, in Poland, saves an average of 54 cents per litre. In Belgium it is also a lot cheaper for a full tank of petrol. There you fill up your car for an average of 27 cents per liter less. Luxembourg, traditionally the favorite refueling country for travelers to the south, did not disappoint this year either. You now pay an average of 1.54 euros for a liter of petrol there, which is 44 cents less per liter than here.

To the south, Austria is also significantly cheaper than the Netherlands: Euro 95 is also 41 cents cheaper here, diesel 12 cents. If you drive further south-east, you shouldn’t fill the tank completely, because in Slovenia you can save 53 cents per liter on petrol and 15 cents on a liter of diesel. In Croatia the savings are 52 and 18 cents respectively. The situation is different in Italy: Euro 95 is 13 cents cheaper there than in the Netherlands and diesel is 5 cents more expensive.

Excise increase

Because the Netherlands has been by far the most expensive country in Europe since the recent increase in excise duty when it comes to petrol, you are actually cheaper everywhere in terms of fuel. Diesel is relatively cheap in the Netherlands at the moment, but it is still better to go for it in a number of neighboring countries. Holidaymakers with a diesel car are out of luck, because in popular holiday countries such as Belgium, Switzerland, Italy, France and Sweden, diesel is on average more expensive than here.

Overview of fuel prices in Europe

Please note that the database varies greatly in individual countries and there is sometimes a significant delay in price updates. The prices shown should therefore be regarded as an indicator of the price differences between holiday countries. They cannot therefore be compared 1 to 1 with the fuel prices in the Netherlands. In addition, there are sometimes strong regional differences abroad. In most holiday countries, fuel along the highways – just like in the Netherlands – is much more expensive than in built-up areas.

ANWB app

If you want to know the current fuel prices for more countries, you can also consult the ANWB On the road app put on your phone. This free app not only tells you where you can refuel cheaply, but is also a navigation app and shows where, for example, charging stations, road works and traffic jams are located. You can also report a breakdown easily and quickly via the app. You will find an up-to-date overview of European fuel prices based on ANWB data here.