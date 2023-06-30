Hair Again, against baldness: Riccardo Lodoli’s healing method

At this point Riccardo Lodoli with the “Hair Again” has truly revolutionized the world of hair. Bye bye transplanthere comes the capillary prosthesis that thousands of men and women have decided to try by relying on the twenty-eight year old Roman.

“We have over a thousand customers a year who turn to us for baldness problems and our product, a non-surgical thickening, can really change the life of those who have no hair”, says Lodoli, “in two years he has expanded his center with new investments and staff”.

Baldness, goodbye to the transplant



Hair Again hair is European. “I personally choose the hair and this is the added value of our product which is convincing more and more customers”, explains Lodoli. Over a thousand people every year turn to him for baldness problems saying goodbye to the transplant and the annoying scars. “Our result is optimal for every client with every type of hairstyle and need. Above all it is suitable for all budgets”he concludes.

