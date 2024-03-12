To refresh your memory: The Brutus is a two-and-a-half-ton racing car from 1908 with a water-cooled 46-liter V12 engine taken straight from a pre-war aircraft. It's an example of what a crazy engineer can do if you lock him in a shed for a few months. Brutus is truly a legend from the car world who deserves a Lego set.

The Canadian-Polish engineer Jan Guerquin recreated Brutus from Lego, but ten times smaller and with about 1,100 bricks. Almost half of the Lego bricks disappear in the construction of the aircraft engine. According to the maker, the engine was one of the biggest challenges of building a Lego set, besides the chassis.

The idea for the Brutus Lego set

Guerquin came up with the idea during the pandemic. So you see: lock an engineer in a shed long enough and beautiful things arise. “I love the craziness of it. The chain drive, the aircraft engine, the master slave connecting rods, the visible valve train; the list goes on. It's so mechanical and completely the opposite of all the cars we see today,” the builder told Top Gear. Or all cars ever built.

To make the construction set even more difficult, Guerquin uses flexible bricks for the leaf suspension and a chain that provides drive to the rear wheels. The builder does this to make the car resemble the real Brutus as much as possible. Lego-Brutus even got a sequential transmission and associated ratchet mechanism. “As a lifelong Lego builder and mechanical engineer, one of the most important features for me was to make the car completely functional,” he says.

This way you can ensure that there is a Lego set of the Brutus

Via the website Lego Ideas Lego fanatics can share their ideas. If enough people show support for the project, Lego will see whether the set can actually go into production. The Brutus Lego set now has seventeen days left to collect just under 400 votes. After this, the project will have an extra 182 days to reach 5,000 votes and then another 182 days to reach a total of 10,000 votes. After this, a Lego expert will look at it and, if approved, the set will go into production.