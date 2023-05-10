if you haven’t played Breath of the Wildbut you are thinking of acquiring Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDon’t worry, because according to Nintendo it is not necessary to finish the first title to enjoy the second.

In the last Ask the Developer interview that Nintendo performs regularly on their games, various game developers Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom talked about the upcoming RPG, including the producer of the series ZeldaEiji Aonuma, and game director Hidemaro Fujibayashi.

Interestingly, according to Aonuma, you don’t even need to play Breath of the Wild to be able to enjoy Tears of the Kingdom. Talking about how some players might think they won’t be able to enjoy Tears of the Kingdom without playing the previous game, Aonuma said:

“…the new gameplay ideas we’ve included in this title are things that can be figured out intuitively, so I think first-time players can rest assured that this game is easy to understand.”

Fujibayashi said something similar about the game’s story, noting that the team:

“He worked hard to make sure it feels comfortable for both first-time players and those who have experience with the previous game.”

There is apparently a character profile feature that players can check out in-game, which helps them understand the relationships between different characters. In the second part of the interview, the developer selection also shared that “hands” are an important topic in Tears of the Kingdomnoting how Link uses his hand to solve puzzles, and that the game includes “scenes that use their hands when opening special doors.”

This “hands” theme also appears here and there as a key element as the story unfolds. Technical director Takuhiro Dohta also shared an anecdote about when he was working on the programming for Wuhu Island during the development of Wii Sports Resort, mentioning how Shigeru Miyamoto wanted to “turn actual game stages into characters.”

Dohta explained that Miyamoto wanted to “create an island and use it as a base to add various types of gameplay in different games. The idea of ​​having new discoveries in the same setting struck me. I had wanted to test this idea with other titles, and I figured this game would take advantage of that approach.” While you don’t technically need to play Breath of the Wild to enjoy Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo recently released a recap video to quickly get you up to speed.

Via: gamespot

Editor’s note: Well yes, it is certain that no Zelda needs you to play a previous title to enjoy it, but who would want to miss out? Breath of the Wild?