2 Apr. 2022

“A good sauce can make a dish, a bad sauce can break it,” says Brenda Hoff, owner of food blog Brenda Kookt† ,, It is so important to serve a good gravy or sauce, preferably one that makes you want to lick your plate. I therefore always find it a pity that restaurants do not serve a spoon with the dishes as standard, because in many restaurants I want to have tasted the sauce to the last drop.”

"You can make a sauce as simple or as difficult as you want," continues Hoff. "You have to take into account the basis of the sauce, the thickness or structure and different flavors and seasonings. That can make things complicated, so sauces are often bought ready-made or an instant sauce is used to which you only have to add water, for example." However, according to Hoff, it is not very difficult to make a sauce yourself. ,,With a basic roux you can go a long way. For example, you can make a delicious mushroom or stroganoff sauce in no time." You can read how to make a roux in this recipe by food writer Ronald Giphart (he uses it for his nasi slices).

French classic sauce and puree sauce

Sauces can be divided into two groups, according to Suzanne Jacobs, culinary expert at the Nutrition Center. “You have the French classic sauces, for example a hollandaise sauce or a béchamel sauce. They are generally fat, with butter as a base. Then you have a diverse range of puree sauces, which consist of a puree of, for example, nuts, beans, herbs or vegetables, for example a tomato sauce.”

An easy tomato sauce is the marinara. "A sauce based on tomato, garlic, onion and Italian herbs," explains Jacobs. Chop the garlic and onion finely and put them on a low heat, so that they become translucent. Then add another can of sieved tomato. For the herbs you can choose from dried and fresh herbs."

Peanut sauce is also a puree sauce, from Indonesia and the Philippines, based on ground peanuts. “In the Netherlands we use peanut butter”, says Jacobs. A peanut butter that consists entirely of peanuts contains no salt or sugar, which makes it healthier. ,,Add a little bit of soy sauce to a pan with onion, garlic and sambal and then put the peanut butter in the pan. Now all you have to do is add semi-skimmed milk and stir. If it’s an even sauce, it’s ready.”

"Sauce can be delicious with a dish such as simple fries, but also as part of a dish," says Eva de Vries, owner of food blog Eef Cooks Zo† ,,Sometimes it can be delicious to serve a good sauce with something just for the taste balance. I think the peanut sauce in gado gado is a fantastic combination. The vegetables and peanut sauce are both delicious separately, but the combination makes for a delicious dish. Peanut sauce is a delicious sauce that you can make to your own taste. The same goes for mushroom sauce. With a simple roux and fried mushrooms you can make a delicious sauce in no time."

