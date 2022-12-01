Take a look around to see where you can drive around with a BE or C1 driving license.

We previously wrote an article about when you need which driver’s license. Now let’s take a look at what you can drive with which driver’s license. And then we are talking about driving licenses B, BE and C1. The first is the normal car driving licence, the second the driving license where you can tow up to 3,500 kilos and with the last you can drive a vehicle between 3,500 and 7,500 kilos. Let’s go!

We’re off to a good start. The pièce de résistance in the automotive field. But also top heavy. And you can just ride it with you B license. It is one of the heaviest passenger cars that you can buy from the dealer in the Netherlands. It’s the Rolls Royce Cullinan. Clean on the hook with 2,660 kilos, still well below the maximum.

The SUV of the English brand hits the hundred kilometers per hour within five seconds, so it is not slow either. You can also drive other SUVs such as the Mercedes 4×4, but for the 6×6 variant you need a truck driver’s license. You can also only drive the new Hummer EV with a truck driver’s license, because the colossus weighs more than 4,000 kilos (!).

If you are an entrepreneur, you can drive all ‘standard’ company vans. Also the longer ones, with which your packages are delivered by PostNL. For example, we are talking about the Volkswagen Crafter. This bus has a modern cockpit and is fully equipped. There is also a low loading threshold that makes loading and unloading easier. These buses can handle many kilometers and are reasonably affordable second-hand. Also ideal for a camper, you just have to convert it.

A food truck is totally hip. But if you as an entrepreneur are just a hard-working fishmonger, then we have this ‘fat’ fish wagon found for you. This Renault L3H1 weighs a maximum of 3,500 kilos and is fully equipped, such as air conditioning, navigation and a cooled workbench. Sprayed in asphalt gray with a construction of 4 meters, this is not too bad on the market. Completely ideal if your name is Jos.

Do you want to transport just a little more and do you have a BE driver’s license, then of course you hang a trailer behind your vehicle. You can do that in style! The sales car below can be used as a hip food truck use, but other possibilities are conceivable.

The trailer looks stylish and the maximum permitted weight is 3,500 kilos. It does not come cheap, the sales car is for sale for just under 55,000 euros.

Now we come to the heavy boys. With the driver’s license C1 you are allowed to drive vehicles between 3,500 and 7,500 kilos. As an entrepreneur you can then transport a lot, ideal. And then we soon get to the Iveco Daily 3500 Plus. Six wheels and an empty weight of 4,300 kilos. The payload is 2,700 kilos, so there is quite a bit of space. Furthermore, the bus is equipped with all options that we need today. Think of an automatic transmission, air conditioning, bluetooth and cruise control.

We end up with a luxury camper. We all want to go on holiday, but lying in a tent at the campsite is not for everyone. Some people want a little more comfort.

Well, you can with the Frankia Platinum 8400 GD Mercedes. All options are there! From full air suspension to LED lighting under the awning to leather upholstery. You can sleep four people in it. The price tag is a bit more than a Decathon tent. You have to pay a good 260,000 euros, but then you will be the top dog at the campsite this summer.

