The new BMW 5 Series is about to be unveiled. In terms of gadgets, there will be the necessary news again, such as steering by looking in your mirrors. But wait, BMW drivers never do that, do they?

The BMW 5-Series has actually been the benchmark in its class since 1996. Mercedes dropped the ball with the W210 as the successor to the legendary W124. BMW just came up with the epically successful E39. This was the successor to the even more beautiful, but also slightly old-fashioned E34, which was not as bulletproof as the W124.

After the somewhat less successful E6x, BMW returned with the F1x. This ‘looked like a 5-Series’ again and is also a rock-solid car. It doesn’t really get any better, unless you have money for a Bentley. Of course, there are some flaws to be found and sometimes some repairs are needed. Also a bit dependent on the engine and version. But in terms of driving characteristics, comfort and general impression of solidity you will not find much higher levels.

The G3x built on the success of the F1x. The car is actually practically the same. The interior is a bit more modern, the exterior a bit uglier (but you get used to it, slowly). Unfortunately, there are no atmospheric six-seaters under the hood anymore and the blown six-seater is only available as a Touring with unnecessary xDrive. The advantage is that the car is somewhat lighter than its predecessor with the same equipment / motorization. So it’s an update (our foreman @wouter has even gone for the ax in the meantime), but it was also all very well known.

That will be different when the new 5-Series is revealed soon. This will be a completely new model with an emphasis on electrification. BMW follows its well-known strategy for the 5-Series that there will be both versions with a combustion engine and fully electric versions. That also has some disadvantages in terms of packaging, but the brand is already successful with other models.

Of course, a brand new 5-Series also includes new gadgets. These will mainly focus on the area that the purists do not consider so important, namely intelligent assistants. Things you don’t ask for in your dream-964, but still get attached to (sometimes) in your modern car.

For example, the 5-Series can change lanes when you look in your mirror. The Funfer tracks where your eyes are focused on. If you suggest that you want to change lane on the highway, the BMW makes you ‘a proposal’ to do this. A further penetrating look in the mirror makes it happen ‘automatically’. BMW Blog already went on the road with the new 5-Series and received an explanation from an English-speaking German (from about 6 minutes).

Well, what kind of lazy Sunday afternoon? Or can you just turn the steering wheel? Let us know in the comments!

This article You can drive the new BMW 5-Series by looking in your mirrors appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#drive #BMW #Series #mirrors