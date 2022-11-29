In a number of European countries it is mandatory to have snow chains in the car as standard, even if you are driving on winter tyres. Cars equipped with snow chains have a maximum speed of 50 kilometers per hour throughout Europe.

In some European countries it is mandatory to use snow chains on certain roads. This is indicated in good time with a round, blue sign with the symbol of a tire with a snow chain. Failure to comply with this can lead to problems when claiming damage from your insurance.

Reverse burden of proof

In addition, drivers who drive without snow chains are often held liable in the event of damage. A reversed burden of proof applies here. That means that you will be blamed and must prove your innocence yourself. You must be able to demonstrate that the accident would also have happened if you had driven with snow chains. In practice, this is often an impossible task.

Striking detail: in the Netherlands it is completely forbidden to drive with snow chains. Even if there is a thick layer of snow. So-called snow socks without steel chains are allowed in the Netherlands, just like in Germany and France, for example. These plastic snow chains must then comply with the European standard EN 16662-1.

Germany: In mountainous areas, snow chains may be mandatory in winter conditions if indicated by a sign. If there is no sign, but the road is (largely) covered with snow or ice, it is allowed to use snow chains. It is prohibited if there is no ice or snow on the road.

France: A new traffic sign with a red border and a black winter tire and snow chains on it indicates that you are entering a zone where you must drive on winter tires during the winter period or have snow chains in the trunk of the car. If you come across a round, blue sign with a white car tire with a snow chain, it is only mandatory to fit snow chains if the text on a bottom sign reads: Chains à neige obligatoires (snow chains required) is displayed.

Italy: The use of these chains is indicated by signs. Within the Aosta Valley it is mandatory to have the chains in the car in the period from 15 October to 30 April. In South Tyrol on the A22 between Brenner, Affi and Bozen, you must have them on board from November 15 to April 15 if your car is not on winter tires. The obligation is indicated by a green or blue sign with the text obbligo di pneumatici invernali o catene a bordo (winter tires or snow chains on board mandatory).

Croatia: In Croatia it is mandatory to have snow chains in the car if you are not driving on winter tyres. The use of chains (or winter tires) is also mandatory if there is black ice and more than five centimeters of snow. See also Covid-19: France exceeds 30,000 daily cases, the record since August

Norway: The use of snow chains is mandatory if the conditions require it on vehicles with summer tires. With a total weight of more than 3500 kilograms, it is always mandatory to have snow chains in the car or to drive on winter tires.

Austria: Within Austria, the use of snow chains is only mandatory on certain roads in certain situations. This is indicated by signs. Use of these chains is only allowed if it is necessary and the road surface is not damaged. Snow chains must comply with Austrian ÖNORM V5117. Equivalent metal snow chains from other EU countries may also be used. Suitable snow chains can be rented at major border crossings. Snow socks and plastic snow chains are not allowed.

Slovenia: In Slovenia it is mandatory to have these chains in the car in the period from November 15 to March 15, provided that no winter tires with a minimum tread depth of 3 mm are fitted.

Slovakia: During the winter months it is mandatory in Slovakia to have snow chains ready in the car. Its use is mandatory if indicated by signs.

Czech Republic: It is also mandatory in the Czech Republic to have snow chains in your car during the winter months. The use of snow chains is mandatory if this is indicated by a round, blue sign with a white car tire with a snow chain on it. If there is a bottom plate with the text pri souvislé snehové vrstve (in case of continuous snow cover), they may only be mounted when the road is completely, or almost completely, covered with snow or ice. See also Taxing the richest can afford permanent aid of R$ 600

Sweden: In Sweden, the use of snow chains is allowed, but not mandatory.

Switzerland: The use of snow chains is mandatory if this is indicated by a round, blue road sign showing a car tire with a snow chain. It is therefore recommended to bring snow chains. Sometimes the traffic sign has a bottom sign with the text 4×4 taken out. If so, four-wheel drive vehicles are allowed to drive without snow chains.

