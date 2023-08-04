If you’ve ever wanted to try the third installment of the famous strategy series, now you can without spending a penny. Age of Empires III Definitive Edition has changed its model to free-to-play in Steambut it comes with some limitations.

free content from Age of Empires III Definitive Edition Newcomers can enjoy Age of Empires III Definitive Edition for free in both single player and multiplayer modes, using a pool of playable civilizations that rotate on a weekly basis. At first, you can take control of the French, Haudenosaunee, and Russian civilizations. The exclusive proof of Steam includes the following content:

The First Act of the Blood, Ice, and Steel Campaign

A group of 3 of the 16 Playable Civilizations on a weekly rotating schedule

Historic Battles of Algiers Driven by History

Access to the Art of War, Compendium and Tech Trees of All Civilizations

8 Multiplayer Maps

To start your journey, visit the following page of Steam and download AoE II.

Via: GG Deals

Editor’s note: Sounds good but I have a better deal for you, pay up GamePass and play all Age of Empires available on the platform without limitations.