The headlights of some new cars are a major danger to other motorists, according to British research. More than half of the respondents say they suffer from glare symptoms more often than before.

A study by the Royal Automobile Club (RAC), a sister organization of the ANWB, shows that more than half of drivers in the UK are now more likely to be dazzled by bright headlights than before. More than 91 percent of the 1,250 motorists surveyed claimed that ‘some’ or ‘most’ of the headlights on the road were too bright.

The number of complaints also seems to be increasing in the Netherlands, as is apparent from the large number of responses to various internet forums on this subject. And in 2019, the ANWB also concluded that headlights are getting brighter after a study of the current generation of LED lamps. With one of the LED systems, the light at a distance of 20 centimeters was even three times as bright as a glance directly at the sun.

“Daytime running lights twice brighter than dipped beam”

It also turned out that the daytime running lights are also getting brighter. This is the lighting at the front of the car that comes on automatically when the car is started. According to the ANWB, this lighting is now twice as bright as dipped beam. That's because it's designed to be highly visible even in full sunlight. The downside is that at twilight and darkness the light is very bright and can blind oncoming traffic.

The RAC previously said advances in headlamp technology are causing the problem. After all, LED and laser headlights are advancing. They are bright, but also offer the driver much better visibility than conventional halogen lamps. More and more new cars nowadays also have technology that can prevent dazzling of other road users. However, these systems only work when driving with high beams on. The lamps then automatically switch back to dipped beam.

Reduced visibility for seconds

According to the RAC, the extremely bright light ensures that oncoming vehicles sometimes see much less on the road for a few to ten seconds. The problems started according to the British newspaper The Sun with the introduction of sustainable halogen lamps. The use of the much brighter xenon light with the blue appearance and the current popular LED and laser light would lead to many more complaints.

According to car manufacturers, laser light is the ultimate revolution in LED lighting. This lighting contains small mobile mirrors that spread and direct the light rays. Unlike classic lasers, these laser beams are not harmful to the eyes, as the light is converted thanks to fluorescent phosphor. The light rays thus become white and luminous, but not dazzling.

Tall SUVs are the main cause of complaints

Incidentally, fifty percent of drivers in the study said that SUVs, which are higher on the road than most cars, are the main contributor to the increasing level of glare. The action group is in England Lightmare founded, a variant of nightmare (nightmare). The founder says he has now received thousands of complaints from motorists.

How to protect yourself from dazzling headlights? – Make sure your windshield is clean, there is often a dirty and greasy layer on the outside, but also on the inside. – Do not focus on the 'blinding' vehicle coming from the opposite direction. Just try to watch your own lane. – Use the sun visor(s) to shield any headlights that obstruct visibility. – Use the latest technology: Some cars have an auto-dimming function installed in the rear view mirror to dim the lights of following traffic. – If your rear view mirror does not have an automatic 'anti-glare mode', adjust it to a different position to avoid being affected by the lights of the car behind you. – Adapted glasses, with polarized lenses, make it safer to drive the car at night. – When you wear glasses, make sure that your glasses are completely clean.

