From July 1st

ofPatrick Huljina shut down

Richard Strobl shut down

The corona rules in Austria will be massively relaxed on July 1st. This was announced by Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at a press conference in Vienna.

The corona numbers are also falling in Austria *.

Chancellor Kurz is massively relaxing the corona rules from July 1st. (see update from June 17th, 9.55 a.m.)

Events in sport and culture are then again possible without an upper limit for the public. (see update from June 17th, 9.55 a.m.)

Update from June 17th, 9.55 a.m .: “We can take further big steps towards normality,” announced Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) at the press conference on Thursday morning. The infection situation is much better than generally expected, the seven-day incidence is currently 15. On July 1, further corona restrictions will therefore fall.

“It can be danced, married, celebrated,” explained Kurz. The curfew that has been introduced will be completely eliminated. According to the Chancellor, this means that night catering is again possible with initially somewhat reduced capacity. In the catering industry, employees are no longer required to wear an FFP2 mask.

All events in art, culture and sport are again possible from July 1st without upper limits for the public. Then events with standing room will be allowed again. The so-called 3-G rule still applies to visits to restaurants or events. This means that the guest must be tested, recovered or vaccinated. From July 1st, however, only those who are at least twelve years old have to be tested. Instead of an FFP2 mask requirement, it will be sufficient to wear mouth and nose protection in shops, buses and trains as well as in museums. On July 22nd, further simplifications are to come into force in Austria.

Kurz continues to open in Austria – a number of Corona rules are in place

First report from June 16: Vienna – The corona numbers are also falling in Austria. The seven-day incidence is currently 15.5. The ORF reports, citing the Agency for Health and Food Security. Accordingly, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz * wants to further reduce the applicable rules in the country from July 1st. According to the ORF, Kurz will announce new easing on Thursday morning. In addition to Kurz, Minister of Tourism Elisabeth Köstinger, Minister of Health Wolfgang Mückstein and State Secretary of State for Culture Andrea Mayer as well as the Vice Rector of MedUni Vienna, Oswald Wagner, will speak at the Chancellery.

Oe24.at on the other hand, wants to know the further opening steps now.

Accordingly, the mask requirement * will drop completely in many areas from July 1st. Accordingly, there should no longer be masks for guests in the entire catering trade. In the evening it was still open whether the staff would still have to wear masks. In general, the mask requirement should fall where the so-called 3G rule applies. It says that certain relaxations take effect if you can prove proof of a test (tested), a survived corona infection (recovery) or a vaccination (vaccinated).

In retail, however, only the FFP2 obligation will initially fall from July 1. So you still have to wear mouth and nose protection in supermarkets and shops.

Corona rules in Austria fall: masks, gastro, curfew

The portal also names further easing from July 1:

The curfew should be completely eliminated

In retail, more customers are allowed at the same time. The ten-square-meter rule should fall

Weddings are again allowed on a larger scale

Clubs should be allowed to reopen in early or mid-July. The 3G rule should continue to apply in clubs and bars.

In the night restaurant, guests should again be served directly at the bar.

According to reports, the deliberations in the Chancellery were not yet over in the evening. Accordingly, there may still be changes, which Sebastian Kurz and Co will report on Thursday morning. (rjs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA