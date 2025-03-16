



The version that Luchino Visconti made of ‘El Gatopardo’, the novel of Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusapremiered in 1963. It lasted three hours 25 minutes. Those curtains that fly outside the open windows of the palace of Donnafugata. The Bourbon soldier dead like a Christ under a red fruits tree. The exaggerated beauty of Angelica. The decay of the Prince of Salina. Its version was unlikely and beautiful, like a cream cake melting slowly under the sun.

In the world where Visconti devised that film version of Lampedusian creation there was enough time to see a 200 -minute feature film and Marxist aristocrats were dedicated, among other things, to produce cinema. Yes, that wonderful count of Lonate Pozzolo who directed María Callas in ‘La Traviata’ turned BURT LANCASTER In the incarnation of the old Europe, seeing a new and caudalous version of their problems entering trumpets.

He Tancredi syndrome He always makes his way by age everything in his path. Premiered five years after the novel departure – which was published posthumously in 1958 -, this version made by Visconti of El Gatopardo included the American Lancaster – a imposition, they say, of the 20th Century Fox – as the Prince of Salina; to the French Alain Delon as Tancredi and the Italian Claudia Cardinale as Angelica, daughter of Don Calogero Sedàra, that lender and usurer of the rising bourgeoisie.

Between that version version and the one that Netflix has just released, created by Richard Warlow and superbly starring Kim Rossi Stuart, Who plays Don Fabrizio Corbera, the differences point more to a matter in a way than in spirit. The decline remains intact. In the Italy of 1860 the oldest watchmaking mechanism of all is reflected: the chaos that goes punctual when a world disappears and another does not yet crystallize. Just as the Prince of Salina tries to preserve his family and his social class of the tumultuous changes with the arrival of Garibaldi’s troops, we, inhabitants of our own island, we will see (I do not know if in Donnafugata) the summer of our extinction. Our tancredism advances, again, only behind the wheel of a Tesla.