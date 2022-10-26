Especially for those who love economical driving, we have a small selection of hybrids that cost a maximum of €20,000.

We live in expensive times, so for some people, the less a car consumes, the better. A hybrid is ideal, but then again, they are expensive to purchase, right? Fortunately, there are also hybrids that are both affordable and economical.

As you undoubtedly know, there are basically three types of hybrids. In addition to the regular hybrids, you also have mild hybrids and plug-in hybrids. Mild hybrids are a bit more economical thanks to a 48V system, but they are not ‘real’ hybrids. So let’s leave that for what it is.

Plug-in hybrids are the most economical, but they are also expensive to purchase. Then the regular hybrids remain. We’ve dug up three neat young pre-owned hybrids that you can take home for less than $20,000.

Toyota Yaris 1.2 Hybrid

2016 – 91,638 km – €15,740

One of the cheapest hybrids is the previous generation Yaris Hybrid. This is one of the few hybrids in the B-segment. If you don’t act too crazy, you can easily get 1 in 20. And if you really do your best, you can drive a bit more economically. With its pronounced nose (after the facelift anyway) it is still quite a cool car to see too. Secure this Yaris Hybridwhich is ‘bi-tone’ in blue and black.

Kia Niro 1.6 GDi Hybrid

2017 – 82,802 km – €19,240

It may sound strange, but the Kia Niro Hybrid is the least efficient Kia Niro. There is also a Plug-in Hybrid and of course the fully electric e-Niro. However, the Hybrid is the cheapest version, so that is the most interesting for now. The Niro is almost as economical as the Yaris, while it is a lot bigger and more practical. You won’t stand out with a Niro, but it is a car that does very little wrong. Pre-eminently a car for the rational buyer. For 20 grand you have this dark blue Niro with just under 83,000 km on the clock.

Hyundai IONIQ

2017 – 92,461 km – €19,990

The Toyota Prius is probably still the first car you think of when you think of a hybrid, but its direct rival should not be forgotten either. We are talking about the original Hyundai IONIQ. Like the Prius, this car is built with only one goal: economical driving.

Thanks in part to the streamlined shape, you can effortlessly achieve low consumption. It may be subjective, but the IONIQ is also just a bit more pleasant on the retina than the Prius. For €20,000 you can find a very neat one, like this one silver gray Hyundai IONIQ with less than a ton on the counter.

You can of course also search specifically when motorization is the filter ‘hybrid’ is present in the search engine. Then you can search for a hybrid that suits you within the total range.

