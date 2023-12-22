What are you going to buy with your Christmas bonus? These would be our options.

It is already the end of the last working week of this year for many. The Christmas packages, Christmas cards and Christmas wishes are flying around your ears. And – if you have a good employer – the Christmas bonus. The 13th month! You know, just have some money in your pocket so that you can go on a ski holiday in comfort.

But of course you can also just go to Marktplaats and buy something there with the money. The average Christmas bonus will be between 2,000 and 2,750 euros. So we went to the editorial office (without a Christmas bonus but with a Christmas package) to see what was possible.

Machiel: MG TF 135

€1,950

234,336 km

2003

All of you @machielvdd has a lot of flavor. He showcases this with this beautiful MG TF. We are curious how good it can be for 1,950 euros (that's what it costs), but just to look at this MG TF is a beauty. It's a TF '135', so that means the Rover K-Series engine produces 135 hp.

This does not make it a racing monster, but it is more than enough to have fun on dikes and B-roads. It is especially the configuration that is simply great: green paint, a green roof, beige upholstery and wood inlay, even on the steering wheel.

Is it all doom and gloom? Yes, the clutch slips a bit, so a new one is needed. And the cooling system is building up pressure, so you may need to replace a water pump.

So @machiel has probably already found a purpose for his holiday money in a few months. Admittedly, Machiel didn't spend all his money on the car, so he can still have some repairs done. Check it out here!

Michael: Volvo 850 T-5

€2,750

234,913

1996

Then we continue with the car that our editor-in-chief @michaelras would choose: a real Volvo! And it is not the least, but a real Volvo 850. It is an Alter 2 with the T-5 drivetrain, so a 2.3 liter five-cylinder turbo that once put out 230 hp. Most are chipped for slightly more power. Now you may think that the car has not run much and that is correct: the odometer is broken, because it does not continue to count. It could also be 4 tons. Or 5 tons.

That defect has been there for, er, about ten years. Furthermore, the ABS light works too well, because it is still on and there are still some things wrong with it. It doesn't matter, because you get a big station with a third row of seats! Yes, this is a seven-seater. At the time you could order that as an option on your 850 Estate. Cool, right? View the Volvo here!

Willem: Fiat Croma 1.9 JTD Automatic Corporate Premium

€2,499

2009

198,794 km

If you are looking for something for 2,500 euros, you can go in many directions. You can do a project like Machiel or an older car like MIchael's. The undersigned went on the boring route: can you get a decent car for the money? Just a family car that you can use to go to work every day?

Just a neat car with excellent performance, comfort and space. And one that is still somewhat recent, a youngtimer that will soon become a classic. Is that possible?

Well, we found it! It's a Fiat Croma diesel. It is a somewhat boring version, but a post-facelift model. The engine is the indestructible 1.9 JTD, in this case with 150 hp. The weak point is the M32 manual gearbox, but this is an automatic with torque converter.

Yes, it is not exciting, but it is a stubborn car that you can easily enjoy for years to come. Be sure to check the mileage, because an eight-year-old diesel that comes into the country with 95,000 km is quite special. View the Croma here!

Which of the three would you choose? Let us know the answer in the comments and why you chose Machiel's car!

This article You can buy these 3 cars with your Christmas bonus first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#buy #cars #Christmas #bonus