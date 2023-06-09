One car is a big surprise at the 100th 24 Hours of Le Mans and with a little imagination you can buy it now!

The year 2023 is a special year for the 24 hours of Le Mans. It is the 100th edition, which makes everything even more festive.

Garage 56

Add to that the fact that this year also marks the 75th anniversary of NASCAR’s inception. One plus one equals two, quite literally. Le Mans has a kind of wild card for special projects, often to promote innovation. Garage 56, it’s called. Since 2012 you can therefore occasionally find cars that do not necessarily conform to the homologations of the racing classes. Think of the Nissan Deltawing, for example.

NASCAR

Anyway, back to NASCAR for a moment. Because this year’s Garage 56 car is the Chevrolet Camaro NASCAR car to celebrate 75 years of NASCAR. So you can suddenly see a Chevrolet Camaro NASCAR between the new LMDhs and the well-known LMPs and GTs. A special opportunity to combine these two racing worlds in one.

Chevrolet Camaro Garage 56 Edition

And what’s in it for you as a consumer? Not so much, until Chevrolet announced today that a production car is coming. But then as a ‘regular’ Camaro special edition. In this case the Garage 56 Edition. And that is exactly what you expect from a special edition. It is simply a Camaro in the same color as the NASCAR, with the same color gold and white stripe on the hood and roof. And a black part with the Stars & Stripes of the American flag. Murica.

ZL1

Incidentally, the basis of the Chevrolet Camaro Garage 56 Edition is the thickest version of the sixth-generation Camaro, the ZL1. Its ‘LT4’ V8 with compressor delivers 650 hp, so there is no shortage of thickness. However, this is one of the last editions of the Camaro, because soon it will be finito for GM’s muscle car. This Garage 56 Edition can therefore become special, because only 56 pieces will be built.

