Old ambulances have been given a second life as motorhomes for years. You sometimes see a Transporter or even an old Chevrolet somewhere on the campsite whose bright yellow paint is just a bit brighter where the stripes used to be. Want something more unique? Then take a look at an old Volvo V70 ambulance; You can also convert it into a camper.

The Volvos are converted into ambulances by the Swedish company Nilsson. A while ago, two XC90 ambulances from the bodybuilder drove around in the Netherlands, as a test. Also cool as a camper, by the way. The ambulance body is made of carbon fiber to keep weight down. They still weigh about 600 kilos more than standard. Most of these ambulances also spent their years of service in Sweden.

The Dutch company Hennes Automobiles from Nijmegen she brings them to the Netherlands. The blue camper serves as an example of what you can do with such a Volvo V70 ambulance. They also have XC70s, but they are a bit rarer. Place a retractable roof with a solar panel, build a bed in it and make a sink behind the sliding door. Or hang a tent over the tailgate for more space. These parts are ready to buy.

What does a Volvo V70 ambulance cost?

Normally there are always one or two in stock at the Volvo specialist, but at the moment the ambulances are very scarce, the dealer informs TopGear. For a V70 ambulance you have to count on about 10,000 euros and for the newer XC70 ambulances you have lost somewhere in the vicinity of 15,000 euros. That price is therefore without all the conversion parts to turn it into a camper – and you can make that as crazy as you want.